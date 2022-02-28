Kate Hudson shows off toned legs in backless purple minidress and chunky platform heels

Kate Hudson wowed fans with an open back dress and chunky platform heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Hudson has proven her talent with her acting, has impressed fans with her vodka-crafting, and may want to consider adding modeling to her resumé.

Kate has been enjoying the warm Floridian weather while promoting her vodka brand, King St. Vodka, at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival. However, that’s not all she’s been up to in the Sunshine State.

Kate has posted several photos of herself enjoying the weather, including one with a closeup of her dress’s keyhole neckline and cleavage, as well as her most recent post in an open-back minidress.

Kate Hudson gives leggy display in backless purple dress and chunky platforms

Kate’s latest Instagram post has some wondering if the actress may have a Valentino campaign in her future.

The star shared three photos where she wore a purple Valentino minidress, held a matching Valentino bag, and completed the look with a pink suit jacket and chunky platform heels.

The back and much of the sides of the dress are completely open. The skirt features a small zipper and the top of the back features a small purple bow, adding another level of chic cuteness.

The actress’s toned legs are on full display as she poses for the balcony shots. The night sky behind her and the wind-blown look tied with the outfit left fans stunned.

The comments were filled with praise for the actress. The photos were so popular, even her brother noticed, though he may have been less than impressed. Oliver Hudson commented (in jest, we hope), “This is crazy inappropriate..” but that’s to be expected of an older brother.

Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate’s photos featuring her outfit were a change in pace from her usual family photos, but many fans were happy to see the actress enjoying her time in Florida, even though she was mostly there on business.

Kate Hudson promoted King St. Vodka at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) is described as a “gourmet fathering on the beach.” The festival’s proceeds go to Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The SOBEWFF website says that every year, over 1,200 students and volunteers are given the chance to gain real-world experience at the festival.

Kate Hudson was in attendance, promoting her vodka brand, King St. Vodka, and attending a yoga class, based on her vodka brand’s Instagram account.

SOBEWFF posted a thank you to their own Instagram account, writing that “there are not enough words to express our gratitude to our volunteers!”

They shared their motto, EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. and posted a video montage of different clips from the event.

Their Instagram account features different foods and celebrity appearances at the festival.