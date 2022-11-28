Kate Hudson stunned for her latest photoshoot as she posed in various sexy attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BrentPerniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson has continued to ride her fame wave since her breakout role in Almost Famous twenty-two years ago, and the star keeps proving that her A-list status has not been knocked down since.

The actress appears to be enjoying promoting her newest film, Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in which Kate portrays supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Birdie Jay.

Kate has now taken her recent success to new heights, posing in sensual wear for Queue magazine.

The blonde bombshell kicked off her shoot looking svelte and toned in a skin-tight, black vinyl one-piece suit, a matching hat propped on her head, and red nails adding a necessary pop of color to her dark attire.

A gorgeous backdrop of vibrant orange, purple, and red skies spread out behind her as the actress gazed open-mouthed in the distance.

Her next shot took Kate inside, where she rocked a busty, pink corset top and a hip-hugging, pinstriped skirt.

Kate lay on a smooth-surfaced, pink-hued couch for the snap, stretching out her lithe physique as she reached one arm beyond the camera’s angle and grabbed the heel of one of her white shoes with the other hand.

Kate Hudson sizzles in her underwear

In the third installment of her post, Kate brought the heat to social media as she went super sheer in a flowing, green gown.

Standing in a bed of pink roses and gripping a bouquet of flowers loosely in her fingers, Kate looked sensational as she gave a playful grin at the lens and spread her arms out at her sides.

The actress gave a full-frontal look at her entire wear, showing off her toned figure in the see-through material while letting her black underwear be clearly visible.

Kate’s setting appeared to have a wind machine in use as the sides of her gown clung to one half of her body while the other side blew outward in a wispy array of lime chiffon.

Her blonde locks also flung out above her head to add an opposing effect to the stunning shot.

Kate’s final snap showed the star back in the skin-tight vinyl suit, giving a slightly different view of the outfit as she stood facing the lens, keeping one leg tilted in front of the other and resting a hand on her hip.

When the actress isn’t dominating yet another magazine cover or movie set, Kate works hard behind the scenes as she continues her collaboration with Juice Beauty.

Kate Hudson gets her plumped glow from Juice Beauty

Kate started her beauty journey long ago, but she found her true footing in the beauty industry fifteen years ago when she met the founder of the clean beauty brand Juice Beauty.

Thus began a years-long adventure as Kate worked on her own potions to complement the brand’s product line.

The collab brought about the creation of one of Juice Beauty’s most coveted items, the Kate Hudson X Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask.

Speaking with Allure about the process she and founder Karen Behnke went through to create the new sub-line, Kate shared that it was her own idea to make a powder mask, saying she wanted something that was easy to travel with.

“Kate loves rose. Her daughter’s name is Rani Rose [and] she loves that color. Rose petal powder is a natural skin toner [that] helps to brighten, and it’s a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful pink powder,” Karen shared of the experience.

As for Kate, the partnership opened her eyes to a world in which she could provide the public with a taste of her personal beauty regimen and a glimpse into just how she maintains her youthful appearance.

Admitting that she starts each day with just a splash of water on her face, Kate said she keeps her beauty routine simple, using the pink mask to keep her complexion clear, toned, and plump while adding other Juice Beauty products to the process to aid in hydration and firming.

“I’m really simple. I thought that as I got older my skin would be able to take more. And, in fact, my skin is sensitive. The less I use the better,” she said.