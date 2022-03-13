Kate Hudson shows off her slim figure in a skintight yellow dress on a walk in LA

Kate Hudson showed off her figure in a skin-tight yellow dress while in LA. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson opted to go for a make-up free look in a skintight yellow dress that displayed her figure.

The mother of three showed off her her legs and arms in the eye-catching outfit while out for a walk in LA. She also recently modeled several swimsuits, asking her fans which they liked the best.

The actress also previously proved she has an eye for fashion as she stunned in a backless purple Valentino minidress.

Kate Hudson shows toned physique in a skintight outfit

The Almost Famous star went barefaced with large Louis Vuitton’s LV Link Square sunglasses as she went for a walk in Los Angeles.

Kate Hudson stunned in the body-hugging spring-ready outfit, which put her slender physique on display.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The 42-year-old actress paired the sporty side-slit dress with a pair of chunky Givenchy Jaw Low Top white sneakers.

The yellow dress stopped below the knees and featured a thin strap over her shoulders.

She kept her blonde hair pulled away from her face in a ponytail and donned a thin gold necklace to complete the look.

Hudson wore a similar dress in the 2003 romantic comedy movie, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Kate famously wore a pale yellow dinner gown with a backless design in the movie’s gala scene where Matthew McConaughey’s character stared in amazement.

kate hudson's yellow dress in 'how to lose a guy in ten days' pic.twitter.com/3hWpHeE7Ec — nina (@ninotchkaworld) July 30, 2021

The yellow gown is one of the most sought-after fashion moments that has inspired numerous recreations.

Kate Hudson shares her workout routine

The actress opened up about her fitness routine in an interview with People Magazine.

“I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier,” she said to People Magazine.

She also added that she has a varied workout routine and prefers to be active every day.

“I need to be moving to feel good,” Kate said. “Even just making time for a little movement everyday — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga.”

Hudson frequently shares her intense workout routine with her Instagram followers.

In one video, the actress showed off her incredible abdominal strength.

“She’s starting to wake up! Carried 3 babies who did a number on these hips and shoulders! Ladies! We carry our beautiful children ALL DAY LONG (literally AND figuratively) and forget to balance it out. Time to balance that SH#! OUT! 🧘‍♀️🏋️‍♀️🤸‍♀️”

The actress, who owns the vodka brand, King St. Vodka, also enjoys delicious food and cocktails in additional to her fitness routine.