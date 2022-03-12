Kate Hudson shows off her incredible figure in several bikinis and swimsuits, asking fans which one looks best

Kate Hudson shows off her fit figure in various swimwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kate Hudson is showing fans that she still has it.

The Almost Famous actress treated fans to a series of swimwear pictures on her Instagram.

The pictures featured her drinking brightly colored juices from her line INBLOOM Nutrition. INBLOOM Nutrition is described as “Inside out wellness and nutritional powders from nature.”

When she isn’t posting swimwear photos, the actress-turned-businesswoman shares her fitness and nutrition tips on social media for fans to try.

Kate Hudson flaunts her bikini body for Instagram fans

Kate Hudson posted three new swimwear collages to her Instagram page. She tagged INBLOOM Nutrition, her healthy drink line, in the shots.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s almost the weekend….🏖 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 OR 6?”

The three photos each feature collages of Kate in various swimwear.

Kate wears a red bikini in the first picture. She holds hands with her daughter Rani Rose, drinks juice, wears sneakers, and shows off her taut abs in the shot. The two are standing on rocks in a stream with beautiful purple flowers in the background.

Kate wears a white bathing suit and gazes over her shoulder in another shot. Her white monokini features cutouts that reveal her flat stomach.

She is wearing an orange swimsuit in a subsequent photo while riding a bike and beaming widely.

She holds a red INBLOOM juice in the air for the final picture and wears a mahogany-colored bikini.

Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate’s longtime stylist and friend Rachel Zoe picked the red bikini as her favorite, writing, “1 duh,” along with some emojis.

Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

Another had difficulty choosing, writing, “Is all of them an option?”

Kate promoted her nutritional juice line INBLOOM that is prominently featured in the pictures and is non-GMO, plant-based, and Earth-friendly.

The actress has had multiple successful businesses throughout the years, including Fabletics athletic wear and King St. Vodka.

Kate Hudson sings Ariana Grande in a Late Night surprise

Kate Hudson made headlines earlier this year when she sang an Ariana song on television.

Fans were impressed when Hudson sang a rendition of Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam. Kate chose the song and style by a random wheel spin.

Kate got the Ariana song and Doo-Wop as the style. With seemingly little time to prepare, Kate gave her best rendition of the song in a unique style.

The original performer of 7 Rings, Ariana Grande, was also impressed with Kate’s performance.

This is not Kate’s first singing performance; she portrayed Cassandra July on the hit FOX show Glee.