Kate Hudson shows off amazing abs in sports bra with daughter on her back

Kate Hudson went beast mode for a walk in Los Angeles with her daughter, Rani Rose, 3, and her fiance, Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old actress is known for her hard workouts and loves to show off what great shape she’s in.
That was the case again when Kate was spotted hitting the trails in Los Angeles with her family for a walk that we’ll certainly remember.
After all, the gorgeous Almost Famous actress was carrying quite a load while getting her workout on in a black sports bra and matching tiny shorts.
She accessorized the look with a King Street Vodka cap pulled down low enough to shade her eyes and as she walked, it was impossible not to notice Kate’s incredible abs, which were working overtime for this trip.
Her toddler daughter seemed content to be strapped to her back for the outing, adding extra weight as Kate made her trek but even with the extra strain, she still kept a smile on her face.
All that working out with no play wouldn’t be any fun for Kate Hudson, and despite her heavy workouts, the Bride Wars star definitely knows how to find balance.
Just last week, Kate posed by her pool to rep King Street Vodka, the same company seen on her hat during her hike. In the photo, she wore a cool blue monokini that showed off just a swath of her abdomen as she laid across the concrete. The pool water next to her was as blue as her suit, making for a gorgeous backdrop.
With a watermelon in one hand, Goldie Hawn’s daughter looked to be resting peacefully as she displayed both a mixed cocktail and a bottle of her own vodka brand.