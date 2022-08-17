Kate Hudson shows off amazing abs in sports bra with daughter on her back

Kate Hudson is showing off her strength during a walk with her daughter, Rani Rose. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Hudson went beast mode for a walk in Los Angeles with her daughter, Rani Rose, 3, and her fiance, Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old actress is known for her hard workouts and loves to show off what great shape she’s in.

That was the case again when Kate was spotted hitting the trails in Los Angeles with her family for a walk that we’ll certainly remember.

After all, the gorgeous Almost Famous actress was carrying quite a load while getting her workout on in a black sports bra and matching tiny shorts.

She accessorized the look with a King Street Vodka cap pulled down low enough to shade her eyes and as she walked, it was impossible not to notice Kate’s incredible abs, which were working overtime for this trip.

Her toddler daughter seemed content to be strapped to her back for the outing, adding extra weight as Kate made her trek but even with the extra strain, she still kept a smile on her face.