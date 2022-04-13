Kate Hudson shares her feet and killer legs in heels

Kate Hudson shares killer legs and feet. Pic credit

Kate Hudson is perfection from head to toe, and a new video proves it.

The actress posted a video and picture in gold stilettos by famed designer Stuart Weitzman.

Kate poses on a plush, comfy white couch with an assortment of decorative pillows. She lounges as the video and pictures zoom in on her shoes and feet.

Kate Hudson posts her feet and killer legs in heels

Kate Hudson’s latest social media post reveals her expensive taste in attire.

Kate lounges on a couch in a black button-down dress, and her insane legs are on full display in the video. Her laced-up heels adorn her feet in the video. Kate looks up at the ceiling and reaches her hand in the air.

The video pans from her feet, up her legs, and to her head. Prominent tattoos on Kate Hudson’s feet are visible. She also shares a picture of her heels alone and the lace on the back of her shoes. She tagged the shoe designer, Stuart Weitzman, in the photo.

Catchy music plays in the background.

She wrote for the caption, “Laced-up. Ready to go. @stuartweitzman.”

Kate’s comments section was full of praise for her shoes, the music, and her legs.

One fan wrote, “brb on our way to buy a pair rn.”

Another praised the upbeat music and commented, “music,” and some emojis of praise

The Bride Wars actress works hard for her body and loves to show it off.

Kate Hudson shares her workout routine

Kate Hudson is the mother of three beautiful children, and she works hard to maintain her physique. The actress told People that she had to switch up her exercise routine after giving birth to her daughter Rani Rose in October 2018.

She says, “I’m definitely challenging myself in new ways, which I need. I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier.”

Kate says she makes a point of moving every day in order to feel good. She continues, “I need to be moving to feel good. Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga.”

Whatever Kate Hudson is doing is clearly working– the actress looks better than ever in her forties.