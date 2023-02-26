Actress Kate Hudson was fashion perfection in a stunning pink gown for the sixth annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards show.

Kate worked the red carpet for the event, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday, February 24, and exuded confidence and grace in her ensemble for the evening.

Kate’s stylist, Sophie Lopez, dressed the beautiful blonde in a pink number by Prabal Gurung.

The two-piece gown featured a short-sleeved crop top with a sparkly orange fringe that gathered with a cutout at her decolletage. Its high mock neckline and center ruching delivered a feminine touch.

The bottom half of Kate’s garment featured a ruched waistline and pleating, perfectly complementing the upper portion. Its length reached the floor, allowing for just a peek at her nude-toned patent leather platform heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate’s glam squad perfectly color-coordinated her look with a pink blush manicure by Ashlie Johnson and a gorgeous pink-hued makeup palette from Debra Ferullo.

Kate Hudson is pretty in pink in a two-piece number by Prabal Gurung

Lorraine Schwartz was responsible for Kate’s stunning amethyst drop earrings. Hairstylist Marcus Francis coiffed Kate’s hair in a sleek ponytail with a center part, leaving some wavy curtain bangs loose to frame her face.

Kate slayed in Prabal Gurung for the sixth Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kate’s hairstylist shared some pics of his client on his Instagram, delivering several angles for fans to get a good look at the finished product before she hit the red carpet.

He captioned the post, “#katehudson (@katehudson) is Pretty in Pink for the @hollywoodcriticsassociation awards 💕🎀👛.”

When Kate isn’t busy rocking the red carpet, she can often be found spending time with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her three children, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani.

Kate branched out from acting to launch several successful business endeavors

In addition to being an A-list actress, a devoted girlfriend, and a mom, Kate is also a successful businesswoman. She has dipped her toes into several business ventures, including fashion with her Fabletics collection, wellness with her INBLOOM by Kate Hudson brand, and her female-led craft vodka, King St. Vodka.

Santa Barbara-based King St. Vodka is a gluten-free, non-GMO brand distilled seven times with alkaline water. The brand was inspired by Kate’s former home on King Street in New York City, where she enjoyed hosting cocktail parties for her friends and family. King St. Vodka can be purchased wherever spirits are sold or online at KingStVodka.com.

Kate has also found success with her highly popular athleisure brand, Fabletics. The company features clothing for women and men and most recently added “the world’s first ever Activewear Scrubs” to its collection, including scrub tops, bottoms, jackets, and under scrubs.

Unlike typical scrubs, which often feel restrictive, Fabletics’ scrubs are constructed of breathable, movable athletic material for a comfortable fit. They come in several color options — wine, navy, heather gray, black, and ceil blue — and their MotionTech fabric is lightweight, antimicrobial, anti-pilling, and wrinkle-resistant. Kate’s athletic wear is available on Fabletics.com.

INBLOOM by Kate Hudson aims to make “wellness more accessible.” With its non-GMO, synthetic-free ingredients, INBLOOM products deliver essential herbs, minerals, vitamins, and compounds in their plant-based powders.

“I’ve always believed that beauty starts with how we treat our bodies and what we feed them,” Kate says of the brand she co-founded. “We’re on a mission to inspire a more effortless approach to wellness by creating nutritional powders, that help you look and feel your best.​ Live INBLOOM with us.”

Patrons can purchase her immune-boosting, multi-tasking powder supplements online at ToBeInBloom.com.