Kate Hudson looked stylish and sexy in an all-black outfit at the star-studded Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

The actress wore a black blazer over her shoulders as she put on a stylish halter crop top that revealed her toned abs.

The beauty added a black maxi skirt that featured a thigh-slit, which showed her toned legs for a sensational red carpet look.

Hudson, who recently attended a Stella McCartney launch party, completed the outfit with black pointed-toe heels.

She had her blonde hair styled in a glamourous updo with face-framing soft curls that accentuated her beauty.

For glam, the Golden Globe-winning actress went with smoky shadow, rosy cheek blush, and a light pink gloss.

Kate Hudson pictured at the Michael Kors show during NYFW. Pic credit: The Hapa Blonde/BACKGRID

Hudson joined Kors in an Instagram video supporting the fashion show in which the pair spoke about fashion and who influenced them.

“Need a lift? Come along as @KateHudson and @MichaelKors make their way around New York ahead of Michael’s Fall/Winter 2023 #MichaelKorsCollection show. #NYFW,” the caption reads.

Kate Hudson makes ‘healthy-ish’ snacks with INBLOOM

Last week, the actress made some health-conscious snacks for the Super Bowl.

She shared the video with her Instagram followers in which she made a Gameday Green Goddess Mocktail and Backfield Protein Brownies using the INBLOOM Clean Green Protein sachet.

“Here’s my ‘healthy-ish’ take on Superbowl party snacks for the big game this weekend,” she wrote in the caption.

She finished the snack menu with a Touchdown Dip Platter that included guacamole, onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Hudson founded INBLOOM in 2020 with the goal of making wellness more accessible.

The company says its products are plant-based, vegan, and free of GMO, sugar, and synthetic ingredients.

Hudson’s brand sells supplements for the immune system, cognitive support, nervous system support, and superfoods.

Kate Hudson revealed her workout routine

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress spoke to Women’s Health Mag about her workout routine.

In the interview, she revealed that she mixes up her exercise routine to avoid boredom.

Some of her go-to workouts include yoga, Pilates, and Tracy Anderson programs.

She shared an Instagram video in which she danced between a push sled workout.

She also uses Tonal, which is a digital weight machine for a home workout.

Hudson also practices functional training, which involves exercises like squats that help strengthen the body for everyday movements.

“As you get older, building a little more muscle is nice,” she said to the outlet.