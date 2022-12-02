Kate Hudson in London, England at the 2013 Elle Style Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Alexandra Glen/Featureflash

Kate Hudson showed her incredible abs in gym gear while promoting her ‘survival shake’ in new photos.

The 43-year-old actress has an age-defying look and has recently opened up about how she stays in such great shape in her forties after having three children.

In a new Instagram snap, Hudson went for a red crop top as part of her gym gear ensemble.

She pulled her hair back in a ponytail and accessorized with a gold necklace and matching ring.

The actress and entrepreneur is promoting one of her In Bloom nutritional drink supplements to her 16 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption of the post, she added, “Work it out and go get our yummy @tobeinbloom Shake! 💪💃 ‘Choc Mint Holiday Survival Shake’ available thru Dec @barrys Fuel Bar nationwide as of today!! Check my stories to learn more including a special gift from us 🥳.”

Over on the In Bloom Instagram page, she went into detail about the collaborative effort with her new nutritional drink.

The new drop is a collaboration with the fitness center Barrys. Her brand’s limited edition Choc Mint Holiday Survival Shake is a post-workout drink that is promoted as a “mind-body recovery” drink.

The shake contains In Bloom powders, Clean Green Chocolate Protein, and their Brain Flow cognition blend.

Kate Hudson goes makeup free for her beauty routine

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor revealed her bare face to show the secrets to her beauty and wellness routine with Vogue.

In the interview, Hudson credited her mother, Goldie Hawn, who taught her about self-care and detailed some of the nutritional drinks she watched her mother consume to stay healthy.

She told Vogue her routine comprises her Loves Juice Beauty matcha-infused serum, Symbiome’s restorative cream, Laneige’s cult-favorite lip mask, and Dr. Barbara Sturm’s sun drops.

She also opts for a lightweight foundation from RMS Beauty and Kosas’s formula for her concealer.

She contours with the Westman Atelier’s stick and adds a smokey shadow to her eyelids for her signature look, continuing with the full video exclusively on Vogue.

Kate Hudson opens up about co-parenting 3 children with 3 different fathers

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress got candid about her relationship with the fathers of her three children, fiancé Danny Fujikawa, ex-husband Chris Robinson, and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Hudson had her youngest daughter Rani Rose with Fujikawa, her eldest child Ryder with Robinson, and her son Bingham with Bellamy.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she said of co-parenting to The Times.

She continued to say, “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”