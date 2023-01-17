Kate Hudson dropped jaws in a sparkling gown for the Critics Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Actress Kate Hudson had temperatures soaring as she dazzled in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown for the Critics Choice Awards.

The blonde beauty looked absolutely radiant in a recent social media share as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the awards show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kate shared a post originally made by fashion stylist Sophie Lopez.

The carousel post gave Kate’s fans and followers an inside look at how the elegant look came together.

The in-depth post showed everything, including jewelry, shoes, and even a sketch of the look’s delicate concept.

However, it was Kate’s own beauty that really set off the ensemble, and she was an absolute showstopper.

Kate Hudson dazzles in Oscar de la Renta metallic gown

The first shot showed off one of Kate’s most notable accessories — her smile. As she laughed at something (or someone) off camera, followers were given their first glimpse at the magnificent gown.

Kate went sans-bra in the backless number. The halter neck took the soft floral design up and around her neck while the silhouette hugged her hips perfectly, allowing Kate’s toned physique to take center stage.

Her blonde locks were worn simply down and straight. Parted down the middle, her hair flowed down her back and around her shoulders.

In the second sultry shot of the post, viewers got a full look at the ensemble, and it was breathtaking, to say the least.

Kate stood sideways for the full-length snap. The gold metallic details of the dress glittered against the room’s lights while Kate’s gaze locked onto the camera’s lens.

As she clasped her equally glittering clutch accessory, attention was then brought down toward the gown’s sheer bottom.

The third image gave yet another angle of the Oscar de la Renta gown, with Kate facing the camera straight on.

Strutting her stuff and pulling her most fierce model gaze, the fabric fell along the curves of Kate’s body in perfect flow with her pose.

Kate shares behind the scenes glimpse at awards show prep

Over on her own Instagram grid, Kate shared a video compilation of her preparation for the red carpet and awards night.

The clip started with a bare-faced Kate sitting in the makeup chair, having her hair blown out by her glam squad.

The following shots included makeup artists putting the final touches on her evening look, a shot of her putting on her jewelry, and the most relatable moment of Kate sipping her warm beverage.

Kate captioned the exciting post noting that her newest movie, Glass Onion, won awards for both Best Ensemble Cast and Best Comedy.

“What a night! So exciting to win Best Ensemble Cast and Best Comedy @criticschoice awards for Glass Onion @knivesout So many inspiring speeches and giving @janellemonae her SeeHer award was so special 💫❤️,” she wrote.

Kate promotes new INBLOOM wellness powders

Although Kate is busy with awards season, she’s still the top-notch businesswoman many have come to know.

One of her latest ventures includes INBLOOM, a line of “beauty & wellness powders.”

According to the company’s Instagram account, the powders are made to “nourish your body, nurture your mind & amplify your natural beauty.”

The products also boast that they’re non-GMO, plant-based, and Earth-friendly.

In a post shared just days after stepping into 2023, Kate uploaded a video compilation sharing all the ways to incorporate INBLOOM into your daily life.

From smoothies to juices and even adding the powders to baking, the possibilities seem endless.

Is there anything this woman can’t do?