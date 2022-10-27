Kate Hudson looked stunning in just a puffy parka as she posed for a photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kate Hudson keeps on proving that she can rock any look as she continues to defy age in some stunning attire.

The 43-year-old star of films such as How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days and the recent flick Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has kept her fans captivated with her dazzling looks and fit physique, and her recent share is no exception.

Posing for Vogue Greece, Kate showed off her incredible figure, which she made sure to show to her followers many times this summer.

Sharing three photos from her shoot with the magazine, Kate looked as gorgeous as ever for her cover spread and article snaps.

Kate let fans see a glimpse of her toned lower body in one particular shot, letting her bare legs be in view as she sat perched on a bathtub.

Wearing only a super puffy, pale pink coat, Kate sizzled while reclining back slightly, draping one blue-gloved hand over the tub’s side while the other gloved hand held the receiver of an old-school telephone.

Kate Hudson shows off her legs in just a coat

The actress and mom of three looked sensational in the stylish attire, her face giving off a youthful glow with not a line visible anywhere.

A touch of pink lipstick was applied to her pout, which was left open to add a compelling edge to the photo.

The parka hood covered her head so that just some tendrils of blonde locks were seen cascading over her shoulders, with the front of the neckline tied into a bow that lay at her throat area.

Kate’s legs looked smooth and fit as they jutted out from under the jacket, with her feet partially covered by strappy, white pumps with what appeared to be a solid five to six-inch heel on each.

“The only way to roll calls ☎️ LOVED THIS SHOOT SO MUCH!” she captioned the shot, adding, “The team was amazing and we had a blast playing! 📸 THANK YOU [Vogue Greece]. OUT NOW!!!”

With the star continuing to show off her fit figure in a variety of ways, fans may be left wondering how the actress stays in such fantastic shape while also juggling motherhood and a busy career.

Kate Hudson shares workout secrets

Kate has always seemed to take her health and fitness seriously, sharing with followers earlier this year a peek at some clever methods she employs to keep her body toned.

In May, Kate shared a fun look behind-the-scenes of her intense workout sessions, teaming up with her trainer Brian Nguyen for a sweaty and procrastination-filled exercise time.

Starting things off with a hilarious exercise evasion in the form of twerking, Kate could be seen wearing spandex pants and a sports bra as she carefully danced her way up and down while laughing.

Brian then gave her some vocal encouragement, and Kate got motivated to start her official workout, which involved pushing a heavily-weighted trolley cart across the pavement while pumping her knees inward for extra effort.

Kate Hudson revamps her exercise routine

Last November, Kate opened up to People magazine about revamping her usual exercise routine after realizing her standard sets were not enough following the birth of her daughter Rani Rose in 2018.

“I’m definitely challenging myself in new ways, which I need,” she revealed to the publication. “I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier.”

“I need to be moving to feel good,” she added. “Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga.”