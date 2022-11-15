Kate Hudson arrived at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards in November 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Hudson looked gorgeous as she got ready for a press event for her newest movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, this week.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress wore a gray-brown maxi dress that featured a low-cut lace-up neckline and showed off her curves by the New York-based brand Altuzarra.

She wore her long blonde hair scraped back into a straight ponytail, which hung down the length of her back.

Her makeup was glowing but natural, with smoky eyes and glossy lips.

Kate posted the carousel of images showing off her sexy look to her 15.9 million followers, captioning it simply with a brown heart.

In the movie, Kate plays an extravagant fashionista named Birdie Jay. Glass Onion is the follow-up to the 2019 film Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas.

Kate Hudson visits her In Bloom pop-up in NYC

Kate launched her own line of wellness powders, In Bloom, in the summer of 2020.

Her products include supplements and vitamins that aid sleep, boost energy, build the immune system, and help gut health.

The brand is currently sold at the Rakuten pop-up store on Broadway in New York. Kate visited the shop and told her followers they could get cashback on their purchases this festive season.

She wrote, “Holiday shopping must! Had such a fun time at the @rakuten pop-up in NYC! You can shop a host of great brands like my @tobeinbloom and my BFFs @favorite.daughter and receive cash back!”

The pop-up, which ran for only two days, also included major cosmetic and beauty brands, including JVN Hair and Patrick Ta.

Kate Hudson promotes her craft vodka brand

Not content with being an A-list actress, being co-founder of fitness brand Fabletics, and owning her wellness brand, In Bloom, Kate also has her own line of vodka.

King St. Vodka is a female-led craft vodka named after King Street in New York, where Kate used to live.

The brand website explains that “Kate Hudson wanted to create a spirit for every experience; one that represented quality and fun, and is perfect for toasting all of life’s most celebratory occasions, or simply enjoying a cocktail with a good friend.”

King St. recently posted a photo of the actress relaxing and smiling while drinking a bloody Mary cocktail, stating, “This is @katehudson’s resting brunch face.”

A 750cl bottle currently retails for a reasonable $29.99 and comes in a pretty floral and gold bottle which would look great on display on any drink cart.