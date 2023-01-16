Kate strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actress Kate Hudson captivated the cameras in a yellow pastel ensemble for her latest red-carpet appearance during the busy awards show season.

The annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Tea Party took place over the weekend at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

The event made its resurgence for the first time in two years, and the guests didn’t disappoint with their chic looks for the evening, especially Kate.

Kate, styled by fashion stylist Sophie Lopez, rocked the red carpet in a pastel yellow three-piece set from Galvan London, including their Beating Heart skirt with allover sequin embellishment and matching crop top and the brand’s floor-length Boyfriend Coat, both in the color Buttermilk.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress took her look to the next level with Roger Vivier accessories, including a gorgeous jewel-encrusted clutch and matching heels in a shimmery, mirror-effect silver hue. The RV Bouquet Strass Buckle Pumps in Leather featured Swarovski hand-set crystals with a nod to French flair with their sophisticated buckle.

Adding some contrast to her chic look, Kate added a pair of shimmery blue dangle earrings and a few delicate white and yellow-diamond rings.

Celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder was responsible for Kate’s flawless makeup look for the evening, consisting of a smokey eye and peachy cheeks and lips, highlighting her dewy complexion.

The 43-year-old’s French manicure was compliments of Hollywood nail artist Ashlie Johnson, and hairstylist Marcus Francis coiffed Kate’s blonde locks into a low, twisted bun with some face-framing pieces left loose to highlight her beauty.

Kate was lovely in head-to-toe yellow at the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party held at the Four Seasons Hotel. Pic credit: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Kate took her 16.3 million Instagram followers along to get ready with her in a Reel, capturing her glam squad, who worked simultaneously to put together her stunning look for the evening. Kate’s 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, looked on as her mom got pampered by her glam squad.

“🫖💛🫖 #baftateaparty @knivesout @netflix,” read the accompanying caption on Kate’s IG Reel.

Kate works hard to maintain her famous, jaw-dropping figure. In November 2021, she shared her secret to staying flexible and strong while looking fantastic.

Kate is all about balance when it comes to staying in shape

Pilates is one way Kate likes to stay in shape. “I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier,” she shared with People.

And to feel good, Kate prefers to stay active. “I need to be moving to feel good.”

Kate emphasized that she incorporates balance into her fitness routine and doesn’t complain about the changes her body has undergone after giving birth to three children.

“Let me be clear — I love my body,” Kate added. “It has birthed three children and given me so much more — you must honor your relationship with yourself and hold that sacred.”

Kate shares her three children with her two exes and her current boyfriend. Kate and her ex-husband, The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, share their 19-year-old son, Ryder. She and Muse lead singer Matt Bellamy share one son, 11-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy. And Kate and her longtime partner, Danny Fujikawa, share their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

The WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador admits that she, like most of us, likes to indulge every now and then, so for her, it’s all about finding balance.

“I have never been an extremist. I love food. And I love a good cocktail,” the King St. Vodka founder told the publication. “For me, it’s really about everything in moderation; I stay mindful of what I put in my body and remember that it’s OK to enjoy yourself.”