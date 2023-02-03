Kate Hudson was a stunner in a fashion-forward blue miniskirt ensemble to support her friend and designer, Stella McCartney.

It was a celebrity gathering for the books on Thursday as the stars showed up for the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party held at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles.

Stella’s collaboration with sportswear megabrand Adidas brought out some of the best-dressed A-list celebrities for the star-studded event, and Kate’s look for the evening didn’t disappoint.

Kate looked incredible in an oversized, baby blue linen suit jacket worn unbuttoned and a matching miniskirt with an asymmetrical hem. She paired her look with a drop crystal bralette, complete with crystal fringe, providing some sparkle to her getup.

Kate accentuated her shapely legs with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps with camel-colored backing and transparent sides.

The Almost Famous star went light on the accessories, allowing her sensational figure and fashionable outfit to take center stage.

The blonde beauty wore her hair parted in the center and down, with loose beachy waves flowing over her suit jacket. Kate’s makeup perfectly complemented her attire with a silvery-blue eyeshadow, light pink lip gloss, and muted blush.

Kate looked stunning for Stella McCartney’s Adidas collaboration in L.A. Pic credit: AdMedia

Kate Hudson’s healthy lifestyle is responsible for her enviable physique

Whether she’s getting glammed up for a red carpet event or spending time at home with her family, Kate always looks amazing, thanks to her dedication to a healthy lifestyle.

The Fabletics co-founder typically starts her day with celery juice, then a protein shake, oatmeal, eggs, or an acai bowl. Most of her meals are plant-based, although she occasionally incorporates fish, chicken, and steak into her diet.

Working out is a big part of Kate’s life too. The 43-year-old mom of three alternates Peloton classes, pole dancing on her in-home pole, Pilates, hot yoga, and other celebrity trainer-led workouts.

Of all the ways she stays active, Pilates is her favorite. “I love how flexible I get and what it does to the shape of my body,” she told Women’s Health.

Kate also knows that self-care is an important component of staying healthy and balanced. To “check out” from her busy life, she visits her family’s ranch in Colorado with her kids and takes in the views of the mountains.

Kate is a multi-faceted businesswoman

Kate’s Fabletics brand, founded in 2013, centers around her active lifestyle, providing activewear for “every one and every body.”

The brand believes “that everyone and everybody deserves to look and feel their best,” and inclusivity is the company’s inspiration. Fabletics offers a wide range of sizes, designs, and fabrics for women and men.

Kate also worked with herbalists and certified nutritionists to found INBLOOM, her wellness brand, offering non-GMO, gluten-free beauty and wellness products.

INBLOOM has been endorsed by Shape, Forbes, InStyle, and The Drew Barrymore Show for its tasty supplements, smoothies, and wellness tools, such as eco-friendly straws, totes, and Envirobottles made of recycled materials.

In addition to Fabletics and INBLOOM, Kate also founded her gluten-free, non-GMO craft vodka company, King St. Vodka, distilled with alkaline water.

Kate continues to prove that she can truly tackle it all, between a bustling home life, a thriving, multi-faceted career, and a bubbly personality to boot.