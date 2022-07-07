Kate Hudson in tiny pink bikini stretches for a drink 

Kate Hudson in a bikini shows off her six-pack abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kate Hudson celebrated National Bikini Day as one should, dressed in a tiny bikini.

The How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress soaked up the sun and promoted her vodka line in the seductive photos. The 43-year-old mother of three lounged on a pool edge with a waterfall underneath her fingertips.

Kate’s hot pink bikini showed off major skin as she got her Vitamin D and drank a cocktail featuring Vitamin C.

Kate Hudson stuns in hot pink bikini on sunny day

Kate Hudson looked effortlessly gorgeous in new photos on her vodka social media page, King St. Vodka.

Kate wore a belly-baring bikini that displayed her fit physique and toned tummy. Kate tilted her head back and closed her eyes while she absorbed the sun’s rays.

Her hair was wet as she posed on the pool edge, likely after taking a dip. She reached one hand in front of her and extended a leg to reveal a matching red manicure/pedicure. Her bikini top featured a tie that allowed easy removal and flaunted her cleavage.

Kate sat next to a bottle of her vodka and a glass of an orange beverage. A waterfall trickled underneath her, with flowing water escaping the pool’s edge. Behind Kate were bright blue summer skies and green trees.

The caption read, “It’s #NationalBikiniDay! Or, as we like to call it, National Drink in Your Bikini Day! I’ll cheers to that 🙌.”

Kate tagged her personal Instagram and her partner’s page in the photo. Kate often shares cocktail recipes featuring her famous vodka and even bartends when she promotes the line.

Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka is named after her former home

Kate discussed her vodka with the Miami Herald before a yoga event she hosted at Nikki Beach.

Kate explained she spent most of her 20s in an apartment on King Street in New York. Although the vodka is made in Santa Barbara, she got the name for her home base as a young adult.



Kate got nostalgic when talking about her time in New York and said, “I just remember all the parties I had there, and it takes me back to some wonderful times. I love to entertain and hope to re-create new memories. I can’t wait to feel connected in real life again.”

Kate said, “During the height of the pandemic, we were all really glued to the news and sticking to things we knew. Now it’s time for the food and beverage industry to restrategize, look forward and get back to a bit of normal.”