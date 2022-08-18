Kate Hudson in thong bikini with vodka ‘started Friday early’

Kate Hudson showed off her bikini figure while gripping a bottle of vodka to kick start the end of the week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Hudson got down to business, starting the weekend early as she worked in a little promo time.

The 43-year-old actress of hits such as Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sneaked some poolside bikini-wearing in as she gripped a bottle of her King St. Vodka brand in one hand.

Looking as toned as ever, Kate reminded fans she is still the queen of flaunting what she’s got as she casually posed at the highest ledge of the upper part of a private pool while rocking a red thong two-piece.

Though the actress was fairly far from the camera lens, Kate’s thong could still be clearly seen as she stood with her back to the camera and one arm swung the glass bottle forward.

According to Cision PR Newswire, the Golden Globe winner started King St. Vodka in 2019, naming the brand after one of her former homes in King Street, New York.

Kate captioned the summery snap with, “Started Friday early ☀️🍸🌴,” before tagging her alcohol brand.

Kate Hudson twerks in a sports bra

While fans have grown accustomed to Kate’s skin-baring posts, the actress also often displays her exercise prowess while letting followers know she isn’t exempt from slump days.

In May, Kate shared a video clip of herself getting her sweat on as she worked with her trainer Brian Nguyen.

The actress was first seen doing a little “distraction procrastination,” twerking in her sports bra as she danced some time away before Brian cracked the proverbial whip and got her back in action as she gripped the handle of a heavily-weighted trolley in front of her to push it forward several feet.

Kate Hudson goes topless for tea time

A little later in the summer, Kate beat the July heat as she enjoyed some tea time while going without a top of any kind.

Along with losing her shirt and bra, Kate also lost her pants for the fun snap, sitting cross-legged in just her underwear.

Keeping her chest area concealed only just barely with her blond hair, Kate put her slim abs and slender legs on display to continue to prove that she knows how to keep in shape despite remaining one of Hollywood’s busiest talents.