Kate Hudson in thong bikini goes buns out for beach day

Kate Hudson kept her fans happy as she shared another sizzling series of snaps to her Instagram page. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia



Kate Hudson heated up the end of the workweek in a major way, sharing some fun snaps to her Instagram page while bikini-clad.

The 43-year-old star of films such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days opposite Matthew McConaughey and Bride Wars opposite Anne Hathaway posted a slew of new snaps to her social media page, letting fans in on some of her time on a family vacation to Capri, Italy.

Wearing a thong two-piece for a few of the shots, Kate reminded followers that she’s still got it and looks just as good as she did when she was younger.

Kate put her buns on display in a thong bikini

With a fresh ten series post, Kate got things started off with an adorable snap of her alongside her daughter, Rani Rose, as the pair appeared to be lounging on the deck of a boat, the 3-year-old working on a delicious-looking hot chocolate as her mom lay on her belly and smiled at the camera.

Three snaps in allowed fans a glimpse of what they really wanted to see from their favorite star, showing off Kate’s fit physique as she leaned back at the edge of a water vessel to give a flirty stretch with her arm, her paisley bikini top on view and her toned abs pulling their weight to add some wow-factor.

Kate really sizzled on the screen in her fifth snap, sprawling out on a towel with her backside facing the lens as she showed off her booty in her thong-style swim bottoms, her head turning slightly upward and to the left to reveal her dazzling smile.

Some of Kate’s other family members could be seen

Although not all of them were shown on camera, several of the actress’ other family members could be seen in some photos, making it pretty evident that the star was on a more extensive trip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate’s oldest son Ryder appeared in the last frame, rocking what looked like board shorts or swim trunks and dark shades over his eyes.

Acting legend Goldie Hawn, and mom to Kate and her brother Oliver, could also be seen from behind as she and Rani admired some jewels in a glass-pained window of a storefront.

With no tags or other pics to confirm the presence of stepdad Kurt Russell and Kate’s partner Danny and other son Bingham, fans could only guess that the rest of the brood had also come along for the epic trip abroad.