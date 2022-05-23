Kate Hudson in sports bra twerks for exercise

Kate Hudson worked it for the cameras and her health, displaying her hot twerking skills while taking a breather from pushing a weight trolly during her exercise routine. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Kate Hudson brought the heat to social media, showing off some mad twerking skills as she playfully procrastinated finishing her real workout for the day with coach Brian Nguyen.

The athletic and talented actress of box-office hits like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Deepwater Horizon, and Bride Wars, 43, splashed the web with her undeniable beauty, looking stunning even just in spandex pants and a sports bra as she paused her routine for a little booty-bouncing fun.

Kate Hudson twerked in a sports bra and spandex pants

Kate really wowed the internet with her ambitious session with her trainer, getting fans rolling in the good vibes she was emanating. She started off her video clip with a bit of twerking to put off the more intense workout ahead of her.

The actress could be seen starting in a crouched position, her hands grasping the handle of the weight trolley that sat right in front of her.

Giving a coy little smile, Kate then proceeded to twerk her booty, bobbing her rear up and down while slowly making her way up to a standing position, where she then did a small circular wiggle dance before laughing and bending low again to conquer the weights.

Brian could be heard in the background giving her tons of encouragement as she took a deep breath, bent all the way forward with her head down, and pushed the weights hard across the pavement, keeping her knees constantly moving up to her chest as she did some mountain climbers for the rep.

Fans were in total support of Kate’s ‘distraction procrastination’

With the hilarious caption of “distraction procrastination,” Kate ensured that her followers were left rooting for her and likely with some feelings that the actress was one of them.

“Morning inspo 💖✨” exclaimed one person about the post, while others followed suit, saying, “Yassss 😍 🙌👏,” “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 get it!!!,” and “So adorable 🥰.”

Someone else likened Kate to her famous mom Goldie, writing, “I call it the Goldie butt….buns of steel!! 🔥🔥,” while another shared a laughing emoji to add, “Lol! Love this! Thought you were gearing up to mow the lawn!😂.”

“She’s just the greatest,coolest, down to earthest! 😍” shared another follower.

Kate will be seen in the next installment of Knives Out, entitled Knives Out 2, sometime in the near future after grabbing the role instead of Kaley Cuoco.