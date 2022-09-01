Kate Hudson in plunging swimsuit is a ‘mood’ with a martini

Kate Hudson started the weekend early as she posed in a flirty one-piece while sipping a martini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Hudson got Labor Day weekend kicked off early as she sunned herself and sipped a martini.

Posting to her Instagram account, Kate sizzled as she stood holding a full glass close to her red-painted lips while looking super toned in a lavender swimsuit with a deep plunging neckline.

Showing off her physique from the top of her head down, Kate angled her body for a seated position as she got ready to imbibe some of the crisp-looking liquid in front of her.

The Four Feathers, Almost Famous, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 43, reminded fans that she knows how to dominate the screen in just about any swimwear ensemble as she rocked her slimming swimsuit, showing plenty of skin in the process.

Kate matched her red pout with berry-red nails that she tilted along the stem of the glass for a full view while the other hand hung loosely just behind her shoulder to add some flare to the playful pose.

The ageless beauty kept her hair back in a tight, low bun, and her cheekbones sparkled and glistened in the sunshine, looking like they had been brushed with bronzer before the snap.

“Labor Day weekend mood,” she captioned the stunning shot while adding a martini glass emoji at the end.

The actress has continued to prove that she remains one of the hottest celebrities today as she keeps fans fully engaged not only with her films but also with her often-revealing Instagram posts.

Kate Hudson wows in a thong bikini with vodka

In late August, Kate got the internet buzzing after sharing a far-away shot of herself sporting a thong bikini and swinging a bottle of her own brand of vodka in her hand.

Getting her weekend off to another early start for that post, Kate used her balancing skills to tiptoe around the rim of a pool while facing away from the camera and gripping her King St. vodka.

Despite the snap being a bit farther away than usual and a tad fuzzy, fans could still make out the star’s two-piece design and the bottle.

While the actress appears to enjoy getting hearts racing in some choice pieces of swimwear, Kate has also proven that she isn’t too shy about taking her clothes off altogether.

Kate Hudson gets nude for bath time

In the middle of the summer heat, Kate took her home relaxation to a new level as she posted a video of herself prepping for a nice bath.

Seen lighting a candle and leaning forward clad in a silken robe, Kate then cut to a clip of her nude backside, stretching her arms above her head for added effect.

“Beauty from within 🪷 I love a beauty product so I created one that speaks to everything I believe in. Beauty is an inside out job 🦋 How I eat, supplement, practice mindfully, move my body sets me up for feeling good in my body. I like spreading that word! What makes you feel beautiful?”

The actress can be seen soon in the next installment of Knives Out, playing Birdie Jay in the flick entitled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.