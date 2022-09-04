Kate Hudson in cheeky string bikini gets lost

Kate Hudson is gorgeous in a white string bikini as she tells a story about the harrowing experiences she faced earlier in the day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AcePixs

Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a string bikini on the beach, but the story she told was also newsworthy as the actress recounted the events from earlier in the day.

The video, presumably recorded by her fiance, featured Kate in a bikini.

The clip started with Kate barefoot in the white sand as she held a red dress and folded the garment.

The actress wore a white bikini with printed blue seagulls. She also wore a large black and red sunhat to protect her skin from the sun.

Kate shared the video on her Instagram with her 15.6 million Instagram followers.

The ocean waves provided a peaceful soundtrack as Kate began her story.

Kate Hudson reveals crazy story about getting lost during a hike

The actress faced the camera and began describing the hike that she embarked on earlier in the day. She begins, “Honey, the hike was on another level. We got lost.”

She explained that she nearly threw her engagement ring in the water after she and her husband had difficulty finding their way. The clip ends with Kate throwing the red garment onto the beach and running excitedly into the ocean water.

Her caption shed more light on the day’s events, and Kate wrote that her relationship nearly ended because of the stressful situation. She also revealed that she had to ration water during the stressful hike.

Her caption read, “Ever been on a hike where you got lost, lasted an entire day in the scorching heat, rationing water and almost ended a relationship? We have 😜.”

Kate Hudson’s fiance is Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson revealed her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, in 2021.

A quick trip to Kate’s Instagram reveals that hiking has played a big role in her relationship. In 2017, Kate shared a romantic photo celebrating her first anniversary with Danny.

Kate’s caption read, in part, “A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!”

Kate and Danny had known each other for nearly twenty years before they began dating. Danny is the stepbrother of Kate’s best friends, Sara and Erin Foster, so the two were acquainted on a personal level.

Danny and Kate share a daughter, Rani, and Danny is also the stepdad to Kate’s children, Ryder and Bingham.