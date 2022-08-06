Kate Hudson in blue swimsuit enjoys watermelon

Kate Hudson is lounging poolside in a blue swimsuit as she promotes her vodka. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Hudson promoted her alcohol brand the best way she could, with her famous face by the pool enjoying summer.

She shared the photo on her social media page for her vodka company, King St. Vodka.

Kate wore a blue swimsuit with silver, ball-shaped studs around the seams.

The swimsuit also had a cutout underneath the bodice, showing a hint of skin.

The summer-themed photo featured a watermelon with a straw, presumably full of vodka.

Kate held the watermelon in the air, and later referenced National Watermelon Day in the caption.

Kate Hudson lounges poolside with King St. Vodka

The 43-year-old mother-of-three rocked her signature blonde hair in a sleek bun.

Kate lounged poolside and folded one leg while extending the other. She closed her eyes and smiled as the sun beat down on her glowing face.

She sported a red manicure and matching pedicure which popped against her tanned skin. Behind Kate were piles of playing cards, a bottle of her vodka, and another refreshing beverage.

Kate geotagged her native Los Angeles in the poolside photo.

The caption read, “Taking meetings outside today. #nationalwatermelonday.”

Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka is a ‘disruptor’

Kate Hudson set records with King St. Vodka as the first female-led craft vodka brand.

Kate explained at the launch in 2019, “I get a lot of business opportunities, which I’m really grateful for, but this one was very interesting to me because there is such a huge white space for women in craft vodka — and vodka in particular is 56 percent consumed and bought by women.”

She continued, “There’s a very small, amazing group of women in spirits — but it’s small. So that was really intriguing to me. As a female you are a disruptor in this space.”

The vodka is distilled seven times and created with alkaline water and GMO-free corn.

Kate explained, “I also learned I like a little flavor, which is why we use the alkaline water. It gives King St. a little backbone, and that’s why, I believe, mixologists like it so much.”

Kate described the inspiration for her liquor and recalled a caviar dining experience in Paris, France. She said, “It was a true sipping vodka. It was so nice and clean, and I thought, ‘This isn’t something we really have in the U.S. — a vodka I can appreciate in its purest form and just sip on.’ And I feel like I accomplished that with King St.”