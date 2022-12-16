Kate Hudson in black two-piece shows natural beauty

Kate Hudson is serving stunning looks as the talented actress strikes a pose for cameras in a magnificent photoshoot and shares an outtake on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

When it comes to looking stylish, few do it better than Hollywood royalty Kate Hudson.

The Knives Out actress proved this point when she graced the cover of The Sunday Times Style last month.

Although Kate’s gorgeous looks appeared on the cover in November, the actress just served one of her best looks yet with an outtake that didn’t make the spread.

Kate re-shared the shot on Instagram for the enjoyment of her 16.1 million followers.

The picture showed Kate as she wore a black two-piece ensemble. She posed side-on striking a fierce gaze with an opera glove-adorned arm and a diamond ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From classic and timeless silhouettes on red carpets to modern and trendy cover shoots, it appears Kate knows how to rock every look.

Kate Hudson stuns for The Sunday Times Style

Kate dazzled in a black crop top with spaghetti straps that stopped above her waist.

She paired the crop top with matching high-waisted black bottoms. The actress rocked sheer opera gloves, placing one against her face with a sparkly diamond ring on top. She rested her other hand on her stomach as she struck a model pose.

The background for the shoot was brown and bare, allowing Kate to take center stage.

The actress wore minimal makeup, which allowed her natural beauty to shine through, opting for a glossy lip. As Kate revealed in a subsequent caption, she did her own makeup for the shoot.

Her long blonde tresses cascaded down her back in a straight style.

Kate was sure to tag the team of creatives, photographers, and stylists who helped get her photoshoot ready.

Kate’s tiny waist was evident in the profile shot, and she previously revealed how she has stayed in shape after having three children.

Kate Hudson loves Pilates for weight loss

Kate has been a vocal proponent of Pilates, frequently sharing her workouts on social media.

Pilates integrates stretching and cardio to create a full-body workout, promote flexibility, and sculpt the body.

Kate told Women’s Health, “I know I’m at my strongest is when I’m doing my Pilates because it never gets easier. The more you do Pilates the harder the things you can do become.”

She added, “I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body.”

If Kate’s trim figure is any indication, Pilates can work wonders on the body.