Kate Hudson in bikini on the beach for a ‘good day’

Kate Hudson offered a sexy view of her toned physique, wearing a tiny, blue bikini bottom and a white bikini top while playing in the sand with daughter Rani Rose. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Kate Hudson looked to be having a wonderful weekend full of relaxation as she showed off her toned physique while sprawled on the beach next to her daughter, three-year-old Rani Rose.

The blonde star of films such as Almost Famous, in which she debuted as a headlining actress, as well as subsequent hits like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, and the upcoming Knives Out sequel entitled Knives Out 2, often takes to social media to showcase her body for her fans to admire.

Kate was at it again yesterday, sharing a short-but-sweet video clip of her time in the sunshine.

Kate Hudson wears sexy bikini while beach-side with her daughter

Kate was the vision of summertime vibes as she lay stretched out on a red-and-black printed blanket, basking in the warm-looking rays of the sun while watching her daughter play next to her.

Donning a silky, white, cropped bikini top and some sexy blue bottoms that angled sharply inward at her thighs, Kate kept her face shielded with a pink baseball cap and some black shades as she gently stroked Rani’s bare back.

Fans of the actress took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the post, captioned “Todays a good day ☀️,” with many sending their positive views on the touching mother-daughter moment.

“Awwww so sweet seeing her dust the sand off of you!!😍😍😍” shared one person regarding the moment when Rani lightly brushed the sand off her mom’s legs in a cute toddler-like fashion.

Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

Others joined in with the supportive commentary, saying, “Happy summering 🌊💕🌊💕,” “So sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “So sweet, those precious moments are the best! ❤️.”

Kate cut ties with Fabletics following Myka Stauffer adoption scandal

Along with keeping up with a busy acting career, Kate is known for her side-gigs as an athletic sportswear promoter. The beauty even went on to co-found the active-wear company Fabletics.

While the brand garnered much success over its years in production, Kate found herself in the unfortunate position of needing to make a difficult decision when Fabletics partner, YouTube influencer Myka Stauffer, controversially returned her adopted son, whom she and her husband took into their home in 2020 before deciding he wasn’t the right fit for their family.

Fans of the couple were outraged over the pair’s decision to give up on the four-year-old following their discovery that his autism diagnosis was more than they felt they could handle.

Many people took their rage to Twitter, sharing that if Fabletics and Barbie-maker company Mattel, with whom Myka also had a paid promotional position, refused to let her go, they would boycott both companies.

Both Fabletics and Mattel shared that people could rest assured knowing that they had cut ties with Myka and would no longer be using the influencer in promotional ads for their brands and toys.