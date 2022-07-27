Kate Hudson in a bikini for tubing trip with her daughter 

Kate Hudson enjoys Italy in bikini with her daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson is living La Dolce Vida as she vacations with her daughter in sunny Italy.

The 43-year-old mother-of-three took her youngest child to enjoy tubing for two under cloudless skies in paradise.

Kate added a geotag of Ischia, Italy, for those who could not tell her location from the photos or her spaghetti reference.

The How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days star showed her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, a taste of the good life as they enjoyed delicious food and then jumped into the refreshing water.

The actress cradled her daughter’s head in a heartwarming moment captured on camera.

Kate rocked a bright pink manicure and an animal print bikini with a seashell necklace.

Behind the ladies were the gorgeous and vibrant cliffs often associated with the volcanic island.

Kate and her daughter twinned in another photo as they stuck out their tongues and smiled.

She wrote in the caption, “Oh to jump right from the restaurant (after eating the yummiest spaghetti and clams) into this perfect water. Heaven 🌊.”

The founder of King St. Vodka enjoyed some mother-daughter time and shared the content with her 15.5 million followers.

Kate Hudson discusses diet and exercise

Kate Hudson is in her early forties and has had three children, so she understands the importance of remaining active.

The actress prefers pilates above other exercises and says, “Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I’m back to my body more than Pilates.”

Kate is not one for making excuses; she always finds time to exercise. She shared, “I always try to find at least a half-hour to work out. In fact, today I didn’t work out and it’s getting late. And I’ll still find time to work out.”

To start her day, Kate goes for the celery juice. She explained, “I do not eat first thing in the morning. If anybody does celery juice on an empty stomach they know why. Cause it’s a joyous morning activity.”

Kate loves a salad or oatmeal with walnuts. She said, “Walnuts are—I feel like they’re underrated. I feel like more people use almonds or cashews but a walnut? A walnut in your oatmeal is really yummy.”

And while the actress maintains good habits, she allows herself to eat out without checking the calories. She shared, “If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I’ll do that, like, once a week where I’m not thinking about it.”

Luckily for Kate, that may mean enjoying spaghetti in Italy on the ocean.