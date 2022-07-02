Kate Hudson goes topless in underwear for tea time

Kate Hudson got the weekend started right as she posed topless while sipping tea. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kate Hudson got her Saturday started with a bang as she posed topless in her underwear.

The 43-year-old Bride Wars, Deepwater Horizon, and Almost Famous actress kicked off her downtime with some revealing tea-sipping as she rang in the end of the week and beginning of the holiday weekend.

Kate posed topless for a little tea time

Wearing nothing but some black underwear, Kate heated up the internet as she posed completely topless, keeping her blonde locks down to conceal her upper half only just enough to leave very little to the imagination.

Kate could be seen sitting at the bay of a window with the scene of a cityscape laid out behind her as a backdrop. A table spread with a linen cloth and some empty plates sat in front of her.

Sitting so that her knees bent outwards in a splayed-out, kneeling position, Kate made sure to let her whole body be put on display as her cushioned seat leveled her body up, so the table edge hung out just below her crouched legs.

With her hair loosely dangling just under her exposed bust and her taut abdomen on view above her ruched panties, Kate casually brought a white tea cup to her lips to create a searing yet playful overall vibe.

Kate revealed how she stays in shape

Kate is known for being a fitness fanatic, having previously shared a video of herself twerking to get herself jazzed up for her hardcore exercise routine. The actress spilled some of her secrets earlier this year to Eat This, Not That! Magazine.

“When I’m at home, Pilates is one of my go-to workouts,” she shared. “I also have a Peloton bike and a treadmill and will switch those up with a little weight training.”

Kate told the publication that every person is unique regarding what gets them motivated to move, saying, “It’s all about doing things you love.”

“Exercising does not have to be killing yourself for two hours in a hot room,” she continued, adding that hiking, biking, or even doing a vigorous house-cleaning session are all great ways to get the blood flowing that don’t involve hitting the gym.

Although Kate is undoubtedly in excellent shape, the actress also believes in enjoying life and allowing room for cheat days here and there, saying that she enjoys indulging in some Van Leeuwen INBLOOM ice cream for a sweet-treat cool-off.

“[The] Brain Flow [powder that’s in the ice cream] contains a super yummy cocoa and has hints of earthy mushroom, so it tastes great AND helps sharpen your focus,” she told Eat This.

“Chocolate and strawberry is a classic combination, which makes this blend delicious and good for you too. Brain Flow also incorporates ingredients such as ginkgo and ashwagandha, which really help support cognition and combat stress. I can’t take on a busy workday and full inbox without it!”