Kate Hudson goes topless for bath relaxation

Kate Hudson takes a bath and enjoys self-care. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Hudson knows the importance of self-care, so it’s no surprise that the actress shares tips and products to help fans achieve the same level of zen.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn shared an intimate bathtime video where she took off her top and stripped down to her undies to get into the bath.

The spiritual actress revealed her bathtime routine, including incense, crystals, lotion, and positive energy.

Kate Hudson gets undressed for self-care in the bath

Kate Hudson gave an intimate look at her bathtime rituals, which coincided with the full moon. The actress has been a big proponent of healthy living and invited fans to follow along with her while she shared her products.

The video featured Kate as she stretched out topless while sitting on the side of the bathtub. She lit cone-shaped incense and got into the mood. She started the water running and showed the gorgeous amethyst crystals, known as protection stones, in the background.

Kate dipped a hand in the bath to ensure it was at the right temperature and looked at the camera before removing her floral robe. Then she sat in the tub as she rubbed lotion on her legs but kept the video PG-13 because it was all about self-care.

She wrote in the caption, “Beauty from within I love a beauty product so I created one that speaks to everything I believe in. Beauty is an inside out job 🦋 How I eat, supplement, practice mindfully, move my body sets me up for feeling good in my body. I like spreading that word! What makes you feel beautiful? Our Bestselling Beauty Aura is back in stock and ready for you. 🌸 @tobeinbloom.”

Kate Hudson explained how she keeps her youthful physique, which involves yoga, mindfulness, healthy food, and bathtime.

Kate Hudson shares her wellness tips that you can try at home

Kate Hudson wants to make wellness universal, so she often shares tips, tricks, and tools to achieve bliss.

Kate revealed to Bustle, “I’m a real believer in ‘everything in moderation.’ It’s important to be motivated and stay as healthy as you can, but sometimes you just need to take a deep breath and have a day where you watch television and do nothing.”

She continued, “I’m an Aries. I’m not routine-oriented. I’m always ready to create something new, try something new — it’s a lot of fire.”

Finally, she stressed the importance of relationships. Kate said, “Sometimes wellness is going out with your friends. Connection plays a huge part in how we feel. And when we’re feeling happier, our immune system is stronger. When we experience fear or stress, our immune system starts to dip down. I don’t think these things should ever be overlooked.”

Whatever Kate is doing is working.