Kate Hudson goes topless and gives rear view, says ‘July was good’

Kate Hudson sizzled while topless as she reminisced about July. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Kate Hudson reminded her fans how good her July was as she shared a fun month recap via her Instagram page.

The 43-year-old got August started with a bang as she reminisced about her fun-filled bikini-clad and topless days, posting a short but eye-candy-filled clip for her followers to watch and enjoy.

Kate got things started with a flirty snippet that showed off her toned abs as she stood on top of a rock outcrop while rocking red, ruffled bikini bottoms and a stringy, floral bikini top, raising her arms upward to lengthen her physique as she gave a big smile at the camera.

The lens then panned out across a vast ocean scape before cutting to an adorable clip of Kate’s daughter, Rani, doing a little beach twirl before flopping down and wiggling her fingers in the sand.

The actress threw in a back view of her longtime partner, Danny Fujikawa, enjoying a water-front cigar smoke and a shot of herself panning around a local restaurant before finishing up the post with one final hurrah, going topless and giving a rear view as she stood in a refreshing pool.

Although not tagged, fans could presume many of her video clips had been taken during her envy-inducing family trip to Capri, Italy, during which Kate and Danny attended a Valentino show in Rome.

Kate Hudson goes topless for views

The Four Feathers star is known for sharing some risque shots with her followers online, often choosing to go sans clothing on her upper half.

In early July, Kate started the month on the right foot with a fun and flirty picture of herself enjoying some tea-time in nothing but her underwear.

Showing off her lean figure, Kate covered her bare chest with just her dangling hair, bringing a cup of hot beverage to her lips while sitting in her undies.

Two short weeks later, Kate was at it again as she took her top off in preparation for some bath time relaxation.

Kate Hudson sizzles in bikinis

Aside from seeming to enjoy stripping down to just her underwear, Kate has also been offering some great bikini-clad posts all summer.

Just days after letting fans view her naked upper torso for tea time, the actress put her poolside skills on display as she rocked a pink two-piece while promoting her vodka brand, getting soaking wet for a little skin-baring posing.

At the end of July, Kate got back into a bikini as she and Rani had some inner tubing fun, taking on the waters of Ischia, Italy, for an ocean outing.