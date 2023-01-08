Kate Hudson is glowing in a crochet catsuit that highlights all her curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson is back in the spotlight after a stellar performance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has everyone buzzing about Hollywood’s uber-talented nepo baby.

Goldie Hawn’s famous daughter nailed the role of Birdie Jay, a slightly spacey and socially unconscious former model who absolutely sizzled in a bikini scene that Kate has since shared the secret behind.

It’s no secret that Kate has a killer bikini body, and now, she’s continuing to charm fans with her latest look, a semi-sheer crocheted black catsuit that she wore with just a pair of black underwear to keep her covered up.

Kate’s top half bared it all as she went braless under the crisscrossed top of the crocheted one-piece, showing off quite a bit of skin as the outfit was incredibly sheer from top to bottom.

Her head was covered in a matching scarf with tendrils of blonde hair peeking out. Kate leaned against a tent pole for stability while gazing up for the photo.

In the caption, Kate made sure to give credit to all who helped style such a unique and eye-catching outfit. She wrote, “🖤 British Vogue Hollywood Portfolio🖤 dress by @Coperni, knickers by @WacoalAmerica, shoes by @StuartWeitzman, earrings by @TiffanyAndCo and headscarf, stylist’s own, photographed at @ChateauMarmont by @GregWilliamsPhotography and styled by @DenaGia, with hair by @Cameron.Rains, make-up by @TheTonyaBrewer and production by @RhiannaRule for the February 2023 issue of @BritishVogue.”

Kate Hudson recently wished her son Ryder a happy birthday

Kate Hudson’s gorgeous crocheted outfit reveal came right on the heels of a heartfelt post where she wished her son Ryder a happy birthday.

The oldest of Kate’s crew, Ryder Robinson, just celebrated his birthday on January 7, turning 19 years old.

Ryder’s dad is the famed Chris Robinson, lead singer and founder of The Black Crowes, making Ryder the next in line in a family of Hollywood royalty.

And keeping in that tradition, Ryder has been dating another famous nepo baby, Iris Apatow. The pair went Instagram official last Valentine’s Day and then celebrated their anniversary publicly in July 2022.

Kate Hudson is the queen of King Street Vodka

As if Kate Hudson isn’t already busy enough making her huge silver screen comeback and raising three gorgeous kids, she’s also entered the celebrity liquor game, having introduced her own brand of craft vodka in 2019.

Kate often poses by the pool with a cocktail, usually in the summer months, to promote her King Street Vodka brand. And while this high-end vodka brand is distilled in Santa Barbara, not far from Kate’s lush Pacific Palisades home, the brand was named after the street she grew up on in New York City.

Over the holidays, Kate opted to use her vodka brand to share helpful tips for hosting, giving seemingly no-brainer advice like planning the menu ahead of time, making sure to stock up on alcohol, and to pre-plan the music playlist.

She also shared a new drink recipe that she calls Goldie’s Mad Dash because it’s one of her mom’s favorites. Kate’s go-to drink recipe was shared during her stint on the hot-wing central interview show Hot Ones, and it’s sure to grace many dinner parties in the future as it sounds divine.

Kate made her appearance on Hot Ones just last month, and she did a great job staying positive while her mouth was positively on fire. Watch the episode below as she heats up the Hot Ones stage in an effort to promote the Netflix superhit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Get ready to see more of Kate Hudson this year as she plays Simone Cleary in A Little White Lie.