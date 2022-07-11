Kate Hudson goes see-through with black bandeau

Kate Hudson continued her social media hot-streak, sharing snaps of herself wearing a stunning see-through top with a bandeau bra underneath. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Kate Hudson went entirely see-through for her latest fashion statement as she graced the proverbial red carpet at Valentino’s haute couture fall/winter show in Rome over the weekend.

Having first shared some sizzling shots of herself putting her buns on display in a cheeky bikini while taking a boat ride alongside her children, partner, and mom Goldie Hawn, Kate proved she knows how to balance life away from and in front of the paparazzi cameras as she stole the show in her sheer attire.

Kate went see-through in a bra

Sharing some snaps from her arrival at the event to her Instagram page for a post that garnered nearly 100,000 likes along with some fellow celebrity comments, Kate looked elegantly chic in her all-black attire, managing to beat the Italian summer temps by keeping her main top totally transparent so that her black bandeau bra was put on full view.

Kate paired the chiffon turtleneck top, which had splashes of floral embroidery woven across it, and her bra with matching black trousers that fell down to her ankles and some black, elbow-length opera gloves.

She finished her look with black platform heels, long, wavy, golden curls, and gold hoop earrings that stood out against her otherwise-dark outfit.

The actress later graced the runway at the fashion event, strutting her stuff next to her fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate’s brother hilariously reacted to her topless snap

While Kate certainly has shown that she knows how to clean up for public events, the actress has lately been a little more known for putting her best assets on display, as she did recently when she sipped some tea while totally topless.

Looking freshly woken up with her hair loose and down in an untamed yet still chic sort of way and bare-to-no makeup on her face, Kate could be seen casually propping herself table-side while sipping some tea and doing it all while wearing no attire on her upper half.

Kate captioned the shot with a sun emoji to imply that the sun was out, and the snap garnered much attention from fans and celebs alike.

Although most of the comments were supportive, one follower had another idea about the whole thing: Kate’s brother, Oliver Hudson.

Taking to her page to share his thoughts about her nearly-nude look, Oliver hilariously penned a simple “Nope..” to his sister’s social media page, a comment that received over 40,000 likes and 300 replies, with many fans sharing a laugh at the typically-brotherly tone.

Kate and Oliver are both the children of Goldie Hawn and her ex Bill Hudson. Goldie has since been with actor Kurt Russell for almost 40 years, and both Kate and Oliver consider him to be their father.