Kate Hudson gives a close-up of her keyhole cleavage as she takes in Miami sun

Actress Kate Hudson shared a close-up photo of her cleavage on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Fans saw actress Kate Hudson basking in the warm Miami sun this week, complete with an ocean view.

Kate shared photos to her Instagram account showing off her loose blonde locks, perfect, bright yellow nails, and a close-up shot of her cleavage.

She stunned fans in a halter top dress with a keyhole neckline as she posed for photos on a balcony with the bright blue ocean in the background.

She simply captioned the post “Miami” with the beach emoji and let the photos of her sun-kissed skin and slim figure say the rest.

Kate Hudson shares cleavage close-up in Miami

Kate’s post features four photos of the star while she appears to enjoy the sun. The first shows the detail of her dress, nails and the rings on her fingers, as well as her cleavage, front and center.

The dress is a light purple color with brown designs. Fans get a whole-body view of the dress in the second picture as Kate stands back for the shot.

The third picture shows the back of the dress, featuring its nearly-open back. The top of the dress ties around and leaves slits on her sides. Her final picture is a pensive shot of her smiling, her hand on her face as she appears to be in thought or conversation.

She was previously spotted arriving at the airport in Miami wearing a white tank top and matching sweat pants. She wore a long red sweater and a red mask as well as a pair of glasses.

Fans assume the actress was dressed comfortably for her plane ride and now that she’s arrived at her destination, she can step out in style.

Fans react to Miami photos, thought Kate Hudson was pregnant

Fans and other celebrities immediately took to Kate’s comments section to compliment the actress. There were several fire emojis, as well as at least one set of heart-eyes and one yellow heart.

Maddie Ziegler simply commented “hot mama” while Iris Apatow wrote, “Stunning!!!!” and Heather Parry commented, “Beautiful [yellow heart emoji] and [fire emojis].”

Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

One user wrote that they thought the Instagram post was an announcement at first, saying, “Wait I thought this was a pregnancy announcement and I almost fell out of my chair [laughing emoji].”

Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

At this time, Kate Hudson has not said that she is pregnant, but that doesn’t stop fans from wondering if the star will have another baby soon.