Kate Hudson’s press tour for the Knives Out sequel continues and she looks gorgeous as she gives interviews and poses for the press. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kate Hudson continued her whirlwind press tour for the sequel of her movie Knives Out.

Kate has been on the European leg of her press tour, appearing in England and also Spain.

The movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the subject of major hype from fans eager to see the second installment.

She recently posted a clip from behind the scenes during the press tour, featuring a dress she wore on the red carpet.

Kate worked her angles from the comfort of a hotel, displaying confidence and silliness.

Her spaghetti strap dress featured a plunging neckline, revealing a braless Kate and her natural curves.

Kate Hudson serves looks in braless dress for Knives Out sequel

Kate let the video do the talking, opting for a simple green heart emoji as the caption.

The video began with Kate’s black pedicured toes in patent leather peep-toe heels. The chocolate hem of her flowing dress was visible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, the video showed a profile view of the daughter of Goldie Hawn. She sported straight blonde hair, parted down the middle, and looked straight ahead, with a light shining on her body, adding to her natural glow.

Her braless appearance was evident with her chocolate bodice and spaghetti straps, and deep neckline.

After, the clip shifted to Kate’s tummy, which had a mustard yellow color in the shape of a diamond. She clasped her hands near her waist and revealed multiple gold rings and bangles. Kate’s gold jewelry complemented her bright red manicure.

Kate got silly in the next shot as she posed against a wooden wall and stuck out her tongue.

She wore brown fur around her shoulders as she struck poses and served looks for the camera.

Kate Hudson continues press tour with Spain stop

Kate continued to show fashion domination during the Spain premiere of the movie.

She wore a purple halter top with ruching that wrapped around her back and fit like a glove. The top featured straps tied at the front of her dress, giving a pretty bow illusion.

Kate’s toned tummy peeked out from under the tiny top, which she paired with a sequin-adorned dress that sparkled underneath the flashing lights of the cameras.

Kate rocked her pair pulled back in a ponytail with a center part, and the hairstyle allowed her movie star looks to take center stage.