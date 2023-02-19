Kate Hudson brought her signature boho chic vibes and took business casual to a whole new level in a sizzling head-to-toe black look.

Representing Michael Kors in a blazer and bandeau combination — which she calls the “best of both worlds” — Kate stole the show in the front row for the designer’s fall/winter 2023 show during New York Fashion Week.

Kate shared a behind-the-scenes look at her getting-ready process on Instagram, including a shot at the finished product.

Kate opted for a two-piece set from Kors that accentuated her trim and toned physique and perfectly encapsulated her ethereal-meets-elegant vibe.

Donning all black, the 43-year-old actress paired a halter-neck bandeau top with a blazer and a flowy maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The slit on Kate’s skirt provided a tasteful peek at her shapely legs, while the bandeau top highlighted her trim midsection. She paired her ensemble with a pair of classic black pumps and a black clutch, accessorizing with fun abstract dangle earrings and some gold rings.

Kate Hudson is a stunner in all-black Michael Kors for New York Fashion Week

Kate opted to wear her blonde hair in a top knot hairstyle with some face-framing waves left loose in the front, perfectly complementing her “big-city-meets-beach” vibes.

Her makeup was neutral with light pink tones, except for her bold black eyeliner, providing a sun-kissed allure.

Kate shared a series of photos on her Instagram, including some of herself enjoying some avocado toast in a silk floral robe while she got a manicure before getting into full glam.

She captioned her post, “🖤A little bts 🖤 @michaelkors @elleusa (shot by @jakerosenberg 📸.”

Kate caught up with Elle to share how she got ready for the big event. Of course, Kate sported Kors’ pieces to attend his show and had nothing but rave reviews for the designer’s work.

“The minute you put on one of Michael’s designs, your whole mood changes,” Kate told the publication. “It’s glamorous but easy and makes you want to wear it every day. You just feel good.”

Kate looks incredible thanks to her plant-based diet and INBLOOM

At 43 years old, Kate still pulls off sexy and sleek looks, such as her recent belly-baring bandeau top. To stay in shape, the blonde beauty adheres to a plant-based diet.

Earlier this month, Kate shared a video on Instagram alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Rani. The mother-daughter duo made smoothies together in the kitchen, using Kate’s Earth-friendly, non-GMO brand, INBLOOM.

Kate and Rani used INBLOOM’s green protein smoothie powder, adding some ice, fruit, almond butter, and oat milk to make their delicious-looking concoctions.

Kate launched INBLOOM in 2020 with the goal of making wellness more accessible. The brand touts its full-spectrum approach to wellness with its immunity-boosting, anti-stress products, chock full of protein, multivitamins, collagen, and ashwagandha.

As the website states, “INBLOOM grew from the partnership of Kate Hudson and Syllable, whose shared ambition is to improve people’s lives by transforming how they think about nutrition.”

Kate adds that she’s “always believed that beauty and health start from how we treat our bodies and what we feed them.”

Clearly, Kate treats her body well and nourishes it with the right foods to continue wowing her millions of adoring fans.