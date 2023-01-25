Kate Hudson served up a healthy dose of workout inspiration yesterday, moving her fit figure in a revealing outfit to “bubble up some happy vibes.”

The 43-year-old Golden Globe winner was all smiles in a pale blue cropped tank top and matching sweatpants as she stretched and toned with help from a multifunctional staff and wooden platform.

Her practice was part of MYMODE, a workout program designed by none other than fitness pioneer Tracy Anderson, founder of the Tracy Anderson Method.

At the end of the carouse of photos, Kate took a moment to indulge in a glass of water, showing off her stunning face through strands of blonde hair.

She also shared her recipe for a “happy vibe” smoothie, which includes wild blueberries, goji berries, homemade oat milk, nut butter, MCT oil, and of course, her INBLOOM wellness powder.

Kate encouraged her fans to move their bodies and bring in the good energy too, saying, “Try it 😉.”

Of course, with all the hard work she puts into her body, it only makes sense that she’d show it off!

Kate Hudson sizzled in sheer black crochet gown for British Vogue

Kate sent traffic to a screeching halt earlier this month, rocking a see-through black crochet gown that highlighted every inch of her sculpted physique.

The glowing mother of three posed up a storm in the daring number by French designer Coperni for the British Vogue Hollywood Portfolio.

As if the look couldn’t get any better, her genius team heightened its effect with earrings by Tiffany & Co., shoes by Stuart Weitzman, and a headscarf straight from her stylist.

The unforgettable shoot took place at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, to be featured in the February 2023 issue.

Kate Hudson wore couture to promote Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kate was an absolute vision in a shimmery black couture ensemble for an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The blonde beauty went on the popular show to promote Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a new Netflix movie with a star-studded cast.

Beyond the dazzling Mrs. Hudson, the film also features Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

Kate has advertised the show several times on her social media page, hyping her 16.4M followers up for the comedy-cum-mystery flick.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stays in line with Kate’s expected repertoire of films that are easy to love and hard to forget.

In her own words, “I love making movies that make people feel good. What a great thing if something I do makes someone feel… fuzzy!”