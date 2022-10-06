Kate Hudson braless in plunging top jumps for party

Kate Hudson trampolined braless alongside a bottle of vodka to promote her brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson opted to go braless in a plunging bodysuit while trampolining alongside a bottle of vodka.

Paying tribute to National Vodka Day, which takes place on October 4 and raises a toast to the popular beverage used in many drinks and cocktails, Kate had some fun with her brand.

Taking to her Instagram, the mom of three shared a video set to some lighthearted, jazzy music in which she had some fun alongside a bottle of King St. Vodka, her female-led craft vodka.

For the fun video, Kate donned a skintight black bodysuit with spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline, which she paired with a paisley-patterned maxi skirt.

The Almost Famous actress donned some of her typical boho-chic accessories, opting for a long, iridescent pendant necklace paired with several choker-length ones. She added chunky gold earrings and matching bracelets to top off the look.

Kate’s platinum blonde hair was parted in the center and worn in loose waves which bounced past her shoulders as she jumped on the trampoline alongside the bottle of vodka.

At one point, Kate did a twist mid-jump before turning and facing the bottle of vodka with an open-mouthed smile, clearly excited to be sharing her jumping session with a bottle from her brand.

“Two’s a party 🍸 #vodkaday,” read Kate’s caption for the cheery post.

Kate’s King St. Vodka brand and latest acting role

Kate co-founded King St. Vodka in 2019 along with her partner, David Kanbar. Crafted in Santa Barbara under Master Distiller Ian Cutler, the brand’s name was inspired by Kate’s former home on King Street in New York City.

On the King St. website, Kate explains that when she discovered there were no other vodka brands founded by women, she felt compelled to take action.

“After a particularly long day, I decided to host an impromptu cocktail party for my closest friends,” Kate wrote. “As I prepared to whip up a batch of dirty vodka martinis I surveyed my bar, but I wasn’t 100% happy with my options. Then I wondered, ‘Are any of these vodkas founded by women?’ I did some research, they weren’t. So, I decided to make my own just the way I like it.”

In addition to her vodka brand, Kate, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and stepdaughter to Kurt Russell, is an acclaimed actress with several fun romantic comedies under her belt, such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, and My Best Friend’s Girl.

Her most recent acting skills can be seen in her latest film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, in which she portrays Bonnie Belle, “a struggling single-mother who befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers named Mona Lisa Lee.”