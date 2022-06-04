Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson reunite for son Ryder’s high school graduation

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson reunited for their son Ryder’s graduation. Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson have reunited for their son Ryder’s high school graduation.

The actress, 43, and musician, 55, were married from 2000 to 2007 and share one child together.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kate shared two snaps from Ryder’s graduation and wrote about how proud she was of her eldest child.

Kate Hudson’s so proud of her and Chris Robinson’s son Ryder

She said: “Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!

“@Mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter.

Kate added: “Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly!”

In the first snap, Ryder can be seen posing with his mother and two younger siblings, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 10, and Rani Fujikawa, 3.

Dad Chris can also be seen in the second pic, standing proudly next to Ryder, with Kate on the other side.

Kate Hudson’s celebrity friends sent their congratulations

Many of Kate’s celebrity friends took to the comment section.

Commenting on the Instagram post, fashion designer Rachel Zoe said: “I am sobbing. How is this even happening? @Mr.ryderrobinson you are the greatest ever! Congratulations.!”

Amanda Kloots wrote: “Awww congratulations.”

Actress Sara Foster said: “Can’t believe how fast it all went.”

Kate shares her son Bingham with her ex Matt Bellamy, 43, and her daughter Rani with her partner Danny Fujikawa, 35.

Speaking about raising children with three different dads, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress told SUNDAY TODAY with Willie Geist: “I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place.

“The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go… I work my a** off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

Kate also opened up about how she was handling the then-pandemic lockdown with her children.

“I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place,” she said. “And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!'”