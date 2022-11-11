Kate Hudson introduces Birdie Jay. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kate Hudson looked absolutely stunning as she posed away in her holographic halter dress.

The 43-year-old actress recently scored a huge role in the new Netflix special, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Since then, Kate has been more than happy to share bits and pieces of the clip as she gets ready for the release.

In her most recent Instagram post, the blonde beauty shared some more insight about her role in the movie.

Kate has introduced her audience to Birdie Jay, which is the character she will play in the upcoming film.

It was surely an unexpected treat as she shared the short clip with her 15.9 million Instagram followers.

Kate Hudson channels her new character Birdie Jay

In the post, Kate was kind enough to gift everyone with a compilation of clips from the upcoming film.

The post also featured co-host and friend Daniel Craig as they reminisced while looking through a magazine together.

In the first segment of the post, all eyes were on Kate as she posed away while she stared directly at the camera.

She wore a beautiful halter dress that hugged her body perfectly. The colors of the dress were extraordinary as they gave off a mermaid-like vibe.

The hues of the dress were a blend of purple, green, and yellow and shimmered with every move she made.

The actress’s hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose curls as they flowed evenly down each side of her body. Her bangs were then lightly clipped back on each side of her head as it drew more attention to her gorgeous face.

She coordinated her makeup to match the dress as she rocked lavender, shimmery eyeshadow which made her eyes shine and sparkle. She then added a light touch of blush and bronzer to her cheeks and finalized the look with a clear, glossy lip.

Overall, Kate executed the ensemble was ease as 13k fans double-clicked to express their love for their new favorite character, Birdie Jay.

Kate Hudson shares the trailer for her upcoming film

In another recent post, Kate shared a brand new trailer for her upcoming movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

With the initial release date now right around the corner, it would only be fair for her to share a trailer for the highly anticipated film.

With other well-known names like Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn, it only makes sense that the movie will be a complete hit.

She captioned the trailer, “🔪NEW TRAILER 🔪Unpeel the layers of Benoit Blanc’s next great case 🧅 Rian Johnson’s #GlassOnion: A Knives Out Mystery comes to movie theaters for one week only on November 23 and premieres on Netflix on December 23! @knivesout @netflix.”

Fans are excited to see Kate on the big screen again as the post secured over 40k likes and received over 400 loving comments.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be out on Netflix from December 23.