Kate del Castillo at the 2017 NALIP Latino Media Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Kate del Castillo turned heads when she stepped out of her hotel in Miami Beach — in a very unusual top.

The 49-year-old Mexican-American actress was spotted in a bodice which gave the illusion of two men talking to each other.

Going braless to pull off the daring look, the black silhouettes faced inward to each other with their ‘necks’ creating a plunging effect which showed off Kate’s toned torso.

Pairing the look with white trousers, Kate added a statement gold necklace, earrings and pointed white heels to complete the unusual outfit.

The beauty routine Kate swears by

Ahead of the much-anticipated October 18 debut of the new season of La Reina del Sur — in which Kate has played the role of Teresa Mendoza since 2011 — the actress recently opened up in an interview with Glamour about her paired down beauty routine as she ages gracefully.

Revealing that heavy makeup makes the wearer look older, Kate admitted that she tries to be as natural as possible but tries to invest in “nice skin”.

Kate del Castillo wears an illusion top as she was spotted in Miami Beach. Pic credit: SBCH/BACKGRID

“If you have good skin, then you can do whatever and go from there,” she said. “I try to keep up with my beauty routine for my face. A little bit of color here and there if I go out, but I’m obsessed with natural beauty, to be honest.”

‘A tequila a day keeps the doctor away,’ says Kate

In the candid interview, Kate also revealed that while she takes care of herself, she doesn’t bow down to any rules that tell her how to live, as “life is short”.

“It’s not all about how you look; it’s how you feel inside, and that’s for sure going to come out,” she said.

One way that Kate — who was once married to footballer Luis García, actor and singer Aarón Díaz, and briefly romanced actor Sean Penn — manages to do this is by enjoying her favorite drink… tequila.

The owner of liquor brand Honor, the La Mentira star insisted that the spirit is “everything in life”, and will usually drink it neat if she is on a night out.

“They say that one shot of tequila a day keeps the doctor away. It’s not the apple, it’s tequila,” she laughed. “I don’t do cocktails much because it’s a lot of sugar and then I get a headache, so I like my tequila straight up.”