Kate Bosworth topless sunbathing with her dog

Kate Bosworth showed off what she’s got in her latest Instagram post, baring her nude chest for the camera while sunbathing. Pic credit: @katebosworth/Instagram

Kate Bosworth showed off her assets for her latest Instagram post and has left the internet in a tizzy.

The gorgeous actress, 39, took to her social media page to flaunt what she’s got while soaking up some rays alongside her best doggy friend.

Going nearly totally nude in one hidden pic in the four-snap series, Kate was a vision and a welcome sight for sore eyes in the midst of spring.

Kate showed off her chest area in a nearly-nude photo on Instagram

Although Kate’s post initially appeared to be a pretty average photo dump, with the Remember the Titans alum’s first pic being a simple call to upcoming summer days as she rocked a skimpy summer frock alongside her pup, a deeper dive into the pictures revealed a lot more.

After sharing the shot of herself with her dog and a shot of her cat, Kate blew up the web with her shockingly sensual and sexy shot, posing completely topless while wearing nothing but skimpy, grey underwear as she covered her chest with one arm.

Hiding the sensual shot three pics in, Kate had all her fans going gaga over the new post with a select number appearing to notice the hidden gem.

“Okay nothing beats the third. Best photo of all time” wrote one person who seemed to have taken the time to scan through each photo and discovered the revealing shot.

Other eagle-eyed fans also appeared to have taken notice of the photo, writing their praise for Kate’s confidence in showing off her fit physique using tons of flame and heart emojis.

Kate has been dating Justin Long since last summer

Although rumors had been flying for nearly the last year, it wasn’t until just recently that actor Justin Long and Kate confirmed their relationship by stepping out together for a shopping trip.

Just last week, Justin himself finally addressed his love life, though never mentioning Kate by name, as she sat down for a chat with former Bachelor alum Nick Viall.

The Live Free or Die Hard actor, 43, couldn’t help but gush over his girlfriend, telling the host that he had spent a lot of time getting “comfortable” with himself as a person while admitting that he finally felt like had found “the one.”

The duo met while filming the thriller House of Darkness early last year and got the rumor mill churning after Kate posted a glowing tribute to Justin following the wrapping of the movie.

Kate was previously married to Michael Polish before the pair split and officially divorced last fall, while Justin has dated the likes of Drew Barrymore, Amanda Seyfried, and Kirsten Dunst.