Kate Bosworth in bikini packs on beach PDA with Justin Long

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have amped up their rumored relationship, packing on the PDA while on vacation in Hawaii. ©ImageCollect.com/IzumiHasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

It’s been nearly a year since Kate Bosworth and Justin Long sparked dating rumors, and the couple just made sure that there was nothing more left for fans to wonder about.

Kate originally had the gossip mongers chomping at the bit when she shared a sweet tribute to Justin on her Instagram page following the wrapping of their film House of Darkness, penning that he was ” a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f***. rad human being.”

Although Kate was married at the time to her now-ex husband, Michael Polish, fans still found it intriguing and potentially telling that the actress sounded so enamored with her co-star.

Following a sit-down chat with Nick Viall in which Justin gushed about his girlfriend while ensuring he didn’t name names, the pair have officially put their romance on full display for all to see.

Kate rocked a bright turquoise bikini for her make-out session with Justin

Now, doubts about the couple’s romantic standing can be fully laid to rest as the pair recently heated up Hawaii to a new level with a steamy kissing display on the beach.

Paparazzi caught some hot and heavy snaps of Kate and Justin getting physical on the sandy shores of Kauai, capturing them in some embraces as they shared some smooches while lounging on a beach towel.

In the photos obtained by E! News this week, Kate and Justin appeared to be thoroughly enraptured by each other during their sexy vacay, with the pair reportedly traveling to the islands to attend Australian journalist Laura Brown’s wedding.

Kate went topless recently

As fans reel from the recent public display of affection between the co-stars, a deeper dive into Kate’s Instagram page reveals that the beauty has been known to put her body on exhibit unabashedly.

The actress most notably went topless and sans pants for a photo dump onto her social media site, with the risque pic hidden in the series.

Kate looked confident and sensual for the snap; basking in the sunshine alongside her dog, she wore just some skimpy grey underwear, her arm draped across her bare chest.

When she isn’t rocking her sexy physique for the world to see, Kate keeps busy in front of the cameras.

The actress has multiple projects in the works, with roles in The Enforcer, Sentinel, and The Locksmith, all of which are currently in post-production.