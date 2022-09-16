Kate Beckinsale stuns in tight plunging gown

Kate Beckinsale showed off her figure in a revealing gown. Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale wowed her fans as she shared a snap in a tight plunging gown.

The Underworld actress was in a typically fun mood as she posed for the light-hearted pic.

She smiled widely and held her arms playfully behind her back with her hair pulled up and her legs bowed slightly.

Her blue and white floral dress was puffed out at the waist and she wore bright pink platforms to complete the look.

Her outfit perfectly showcased her tanned and toned physique which she says is honed in the gym.

And the snap is just the latest the 49-year-old has shared which shows just what amazing shape she is in.

Kate Beckinsale stuns in bandeau bikini

Monsters and Critics told recently how Kate had confidently rocked her amazing figure in an orange bandeau bikini.

The British star set hearts racing with the daring snap on her Instagram Story.

In another photo, she wished her IG followers a happy Labor Day as she dropped into an impressive squat.

She accessorized with two necklaces and wore make-up that complimented her wrinkle-free skin.

The Pearl Harbor actress has been lounging in swimwear a lot for the past few months.

Kate Beckinsale wears pink bikini for pool day

Monsters and Critics told of another recent snap where Kate wore a strapless pink bikini while sitting in a pool on an inflatable swan with her cat.

Kate looked like an old Hollywood actress with her square sunglasses and brunette hair clipped up into a bun as she floated around her pool.

In a video clip that was part of the Instagram carousel, Kate giggled as she looked at her cat, who didn’t appear to be pleased with the water.

In one clip, it looked as if she was having a hard time balancing, though managed to stay up on the swan with some help from the neck.

In an interview with Women’s Health back in 2019, Kate spilled the beans on the secret to her awesome physique.

Her exercise regimen includes a full-body workout composed of eight compound exercises that involve two muscle groups at a time such as biceps curling as she squats.

She also adds cardio intervals, like rowing, before returning to her compound lifts with heavier weights.

“Now exercise is almost more important to me moodwise,” she confessed, continuing: “The other aspects feel like a great side effect.”

She also credits yoga for remaining injury-free on movie sets, saying, “I haven’t been injured while doing an action movie, and I think it’s partially from practicing yoga.”