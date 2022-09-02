Kate Beckinsale is showing support for a sausage roll business in a themed swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Actress and model Kate Beckinsale is showing her support for a local sausage roll business by wearing a logoed swimsuit.

Much of Kate’s summer has been spent sharing pictures of swimming, snaps of her cat Clive and her fox Peepo, and even one post where she was swimming with Clive.

Kate is a frequent poster and updates her 5.4 million Instagram followers on her life almost daily.

Kate’s Instagram boasts a whopping 1,811 posts, so she certainly isn’t shy about sharing too much.

On Thursday, the actress shared a post where she was advertising Greggs, a food chain in the UK that specializes in sausage rolls and other baked goods, both sweet and savory.

Greggs recently added several vegan items to their menu, expanding their customer base a bit.

Kate Beckinsale supports business in swimsuit

Kate took to Instagram to share a promo shot for Greggs where she wore a blue swimsuit with Greggs written all over it, noting, “Everyone relax -it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER.”

The swimsuit base was a navy blue, but GREGGS was written across multiple times in white block letters, and their signature yellow squares were in between each repeated word.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate accessorized with a white belt in the middle of the suit and a large white bow on her head complete with front lace.

The Greggs official Instagram account shared a shot of Kate in the cute get-up as well, either standing or photoshopped in front of a Greggs location.

The food chain Instagram added a pun to the caption, writing, “High fashion, it’s how [Kate Beckinsale] rolls [nail painting emoji].”

Kate is certainly fashionable and stunning, though, after her lengthy relationship with Michael Sheen and her long marriage to Len Wiseman, she seems to be staying single and doesn’t like the idea of going on a date.

Last year, Kate opened up a bit about her thoughts on dating in an interview with Extra.

She revealed that the idea is one of the worst things she could ever think of doing, and would rather not deal with getting to know someone that way.

“I just can’t think of anything I’d hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don’t know, that chances are I won’t like, and have to sit and watch them eat food,” she revealed.

Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

She then joked, “I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them.”

Her joke rings true of some of her past relationships, but right now, Kate seems fully happy and confident to be dating herself and living her life.