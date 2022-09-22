Kate Beckinsale struts her stuff in skimpy orange bikini and heels

Kate Beckinsale is a vision as she struts in a bikini and open robe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kate Beckinsale is turning heads yet again as she shows off her incredible curves in a bikini from her expansive collection.

The 49-year-old beauty was giving off big retro vibes as she made her way down her driveway-turned-runway in an orange bandeau bikini top and matching hip-hugging bottoms.

She accessorized the skimpy bikini with a bright yellow robe that she left wide open, so we can easily see her killer body.

Kate wore a pair of square-framed oversized sunglasses and wore her gorgeous brunette hair in a high ponytail. She wore chunky beige platform sandals as she walked confidently toward the camera.

As she neared the end of the driveway and the recording camera, Kate opened her robe all the way up, showing off all of her bikini and her toned body as she turned to the right and kept walking.

The song that played as Kate walked, September by Earth, Wind & Fire, paired perfectly with the look.

Kate Beckinsale shows off her lime green bikini

Kate Beckinsale has dazzled her 5.5 million followers all summer long with an array of bikini photos.

One of her most recent pictures featured the Underworld star looking smoking hot in a lime green bikini. It’s a bandeau style, much like the one above.

Also, similar to her most recent driveway strut, Kate accessorized the skimpy swimwear with a sheer coverup, creating quite a gorgeous silhouette that was shared to her Instagram Stories.

Posing on the deck of a home, there was a backdrop of cactus and cloudy blue skies that made the photo look even more artsy.

Kate Beckinsale channels Marilyn Monroe in a thigh-skimming dress

Switching gears from bikinis to gorgeous dresses, Kate Beckinsale changed things up a bit.

She posed in a cute white cotton dress that had the words “Oh No” and a broken heart embroidered on it.

It was definitely an “Oh no” moment as Kate posted with her hair pulled into a high ponytail as she wore large, square framed sunglasses. Her feet were adorned with chunky platform sandals as her short dress seemed to come up, emulating that iconic moment when Marilyn Monroe flashed a crowd as the wind blew her white dress up.

The photo looks to have been taken in the same location as her lime green bikini picture as they were shared within days of each other, and both photos feature a sort of midwestern stucco building and lots of desert-style foilage.