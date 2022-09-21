Kate Beckinsale sizzles in lime green bikini for cactus vibes

Kate Beckinsale sizzled in a lime green bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Kate Beckinsale showed off her enviable physique in a lime green bikini over the weekend as she took a moment for herself in what looked like a super snazzy hotel.

The Underworld actress showed off her incredibly toned legs in the strapless bikini, pairing it with a quirky blue, see-through cover-up that had ruffles all along the sides.

Kate opted for insanely tall, platform, strappy heels, which could be why her calves look so toned.

The gorgeous actress stood on what appeared to be a hotel balcony, perhaps the penthouse suite, with lounge chairs and cactuses in the background. She captioned the Instagram Story with a cute little cactus emoji.

Giving off Hollywood glamour vibes, Kate opted for a pair of square sunglasses and put her hair up in a voluminous ponytail. Both were visible as she looked off to the side

Clearly, the actress is trying to enjoy some warm weather in a hot climate as the summer draws to a close and fall is upon us.

Kate Beckinsale has worn a lime green bikini before

In other lime green bikini news, it’s not the only one the Pearl Harbor actress owns, as she recently showed off a similar look last month.

In an Instagram carousel, Kate wore a lime green, strapless bikini that had a bit more texture to it and didn’t feature any bow on the top. She once again went for Hollywood glam as she stood in front of a white brick wall with her hair up in an enormous bun and a different pair of square sunglasses.

Kate added some jewelry to that look, including a necklace and bracelet from Candy Ice jewelry, which she promoted by tagging them in the post.

She also captioned the pics, “Girl’s best friend💕,” and they received over 245k likes, including from Paris Hilton.

Days later, in a humorous tribute, her friend David Acuff, who is a producer and editor at Walt Disney Television, made her bikini into a greenscreen. On it, he added funny pictures such as Queen Elizabeth II and Kate’s Underworld character for

She captioned the hilarious post, “Thanks @davidacuff for showing me all the possibilities with a green screen bikini 🥰 I think I like the fox and the Queen best, but Willow’s “I did not consent to this” face is incredible too.”

Kate recently attended TIFF and hopped on the Barbiecore trend

Kate recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival, where her movie Prisoner’s Daughter was shown.

In it, she plays a woman whose imprisoned father is allowed out on house arrest, as he only has months to live due to pancreatic cancer. However, he wants to move in with her, and the pair have a fraught relationship.

Kate jumped on the Barbiecore trend, wearing a pink Bach Mai strapless gown with huge ruffles around the bottom. She paired the look with daring black latex gloves and black strappy heels.