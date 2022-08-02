Kate Beckinsale sizzles in black bikini while floating with her kitty

Kate Beckinsale showed off her stunning body on Instagram. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actor Kate Beckinsale has been embracing the summer vibe as she relaxed in the pool in a stunning black bikini with her pet cat floating along with her.

The Underworld actor is well known for her super strong Instagram game, where she continuously posts amusing videos and pictures.

Beckinsale also regularly posts pics that show off her amazing-looking body, which despite recently passing 49 years, still looks incredible.

She often includes her two pet cats, Clive and Willow, in her social media hijinks, and she loves dressing them in costumes. In her most recent Instagram video, it was Clive’s turn to put in a performance.

Beckinsale looked very chilled as she lay spread out in a tiny black bikini on a red lilo floating in a swimming pool. Her cat, Clive, was sitting on his human’s lap, and frankly, he didn’t appear amused, although that is generally Clive’s normal expression.

Oddly, if you look closely, Clive appeared to be wearing a costume that made him look like a mid-level office manager.

The Much Ado About Nothing actor played the track Tease Me by Chaka Demus & Pliers, and in a nod to one of the song’s lyrics, her caption read, “He’s floating like a butterfly 🦋 #chakademusandpliers.”

Beckinsale has a massive 5.4 million followers, and at the time of writing, her post had picked up nearly 80,000 likes.

Fans loved Kate Beckinsale lying in a bikini with Clive the cat

Fans in the comments section of the post were understandably highly appreciative of Beckinsale’s latest post.

Paris Hilton wrote “stunning” and included a cat face emoji with hearts for eyes. Another fan expressed their love for Clive the cat, writing, “Cliveeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Lots of other fans bombarded Beckinsale with appreciative emojis for both her and Clive.

One commenter posted a pile of heart and heart-shaped eye emojis for the actor but also insisted that “Clive gets equal.” One fan wrote, “This won the internet.”

Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale and Jason Momoa ignited the romance rumor mill

Kate Beckinsale is currently single, but a gossip storm erupted earlier this year after she was spotted with Jason Momoa at an Oscars afterparty. The pair were seen chatting to each other at Jay-Z’s party, and rumors of a romantic rendezvous surged when the Aquaman star draped his coat over the English actress.

However, Momoa recently insisted it was all just an innocent chat. He said he gave her his coat because it was cold and he was being chivalrous.