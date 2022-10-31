Kate Beckinsale arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Beckinsale celebrated International Cat Day on Saturday by posting a carousel of hilarious videos and photos of herself and her cat, Clive.

The actress, who often poses with her fluffy Persian friend, posted a video of the pair doing yoga together. Kate also owns two other cats, Willow and Myf.

Kate looked stunning wearing a black crop top with a studded neckline and a pair of sheer fishnet leggings. She carefully balanced the cat on her shoulder as she flowed through a series of different yoga poses, Clive chilling throughout the whole thing.

The 49-year-old is super-toned and fit and always looks great on social media, where she often shares photos with her 5.5 million followers.

The funny photo set also showed Kate and Clive floating on swan pool floats, getting ready to share some takeout food, and a hilarious video of Kate scaring her cat while wearing a rubber poodle mask.

If you love some peak cat content, Kate’s grid is where you’ll find it!

Kate Beckinsale dresses her cat up

For Kate’s cat, Clive, every day is Halloween.

The pampered Persian pet is often seen in various costumes on Kate’s socials, most recently being dressed up as a cheerleader and Edward Scissorhands during the month of October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) In an interview with Kelly and Ryan last July, Kate explained how dressing the cat up throughout the coronavirus pandemic kept her busy and amused. She told them, “There’s a couple of cats, but one of them is more keen about dressing up than the other ones, so he’s featured slightly more.”

She went on to say, “If they don’t like it, then I think it’s an ordeal, but Clive helps you put his arm in the poses.”

Her cat posts always prove popular with her audience, with the International Cat Day post receiving more than 105K likes.

Kate Beckinsale promotes Prisoner’s Daughter at Toronto International Film Festival

Kate recently promoted her newest movie, Prisoner’s Daughter, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last month.

In the movie, she stars alongside Succession star, Brian Cox, who plays a dying convict trying to reconnect with his daughter.

Kate walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere and looked stunning in a sugary pink strapless gown with a full skirt by American designer Bach Mai. She paired the pretty dress with a pair of elbow-length fingerless latex gloves and black platform sandals that added some edge to the look.

She captioned the photo set thanking the designer, saying, “@tiff_net 2022 #prisonersdaughter 🖤and a huge thank you to the outrageously talented and lovely @bachmai 💕💕💕💕.”