Kate Beckinsale shows off bunny ears in fishnets

Kate Beckinsale close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Beckinsale has been showing off her legs in fishnets and in a cheeky bunny look. The British actress remains a firm favorite with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, and they definitely seemed to appreciate her Easter content this year.

Posting a home snap with one of her cats last week, the Pearl Harbor star flaunted her toned legs while sending out her sense of humor, also gaining over 100,000 likes from her adoring fans.

Kate Beckinsale knows cat fun

Going for her usual off-beat finish, Kate was photographed from a living room with white couches and leaning down towards her cat – the feline wore a shirt saying “ALL THE B***HES LOVE ME.”

Appearing to pet her furry friend, Beckinsale posed standing up and wearing only a white tee and black fishnet stockings, but the focal point was those pink bunny ears. A swipe right brought the same setting, with Kate seen laughing.

Kate used only bunny ears for her caption as she marked Easter.

Kate regularly features cats Clive and Willow on Instagram. The ex to Pete Davidson has also opened up on being a cat mom, opening up in 2017 and stating:

“My cat is quite stupid, and I say that with love but does really enjoy dressing up. The trouble is he has resting b***h face and always looks angry, but he’s actually really happy about it.” Kate has also been doubling down on the pandemic fun with her cats, keeping herself busy as she dresses them up at home. She told Live! With Kelly and Ryan: “There’s a couple of cats but one of them is more keen about dressing up than the other ones so he’s featured slightly more,” adding, “That’s what happened to me in the pandemic.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate Beckinsale looks amazing at 48

Elsewhere, Kate continues to turn heads for looking so good at 48. Turns out, her secret is hitting the gym as soon as she’s up.

“I wake up, eat something, and go straight to the gym,” she told Women’s Health Mag. “If I’m going to do cardio, I’ll do it later on in the day.” Kate is regularly spotted hitting the gym in West Hollywood, often in her yoga pants and knee boots wardrobe. On avoiding stress, the actress added: “I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically. So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it.”