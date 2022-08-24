Kate Beckinsale sashays in a liquid latex dress

Kate Beckinsale highlighted her figure while dancing across the floor in a tight, liquid latex dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/IzumiHasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.net

Kate Beckinsale showed off her incredible figure on her Instagram page as she sashayed down the hallway in a glossy little outfit.

The 49-year-old actress of hit flicks such as Pearl Harbor, Underworld, and Jolt took to her now-famous home hallway for a little fashion show. Alongside a friend, the pair appeared to be having a blast strutting their stuff down the marble tiles.

The actress’ cat, Instagram-famous Persian feline Clive, remained faithfully at his owner’s side as she posed for the lens, looking as cute and fluffy as ever.

Captioning the series with, “Every day is a journey,” Kate first could be seen posing in her skin-tight, black, shiny latex dress next to her pal, who wore a flapper-esque, pink glitter gown.

Kate’s slim body was evident as she threw her hands on her hips, popped one leg upwards, and opened her mouth slightly to give a pout, her sleeves hugging her arms and capping off at the shoulders with two large puffs.

In the next frame, the brunette stunner proved she’s got moves as she and her blonde counterpart danced their way toward the camera, with Kate shooting her arms up above her head as she mouthed the words of the song playing in the background.

Not one to do things half-heartedly, Kate also gave fans a view of her impressive balancing skills as she performed her entire hallway show while clad in super high, black pumps.

Kate Beckinsale talks about her fitness secrets

In an interview with Women’s Health, Kate shared some of her behind-the-scenes secrets to staying so trim and slim in her late 40s.

“I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically,” she told the magazine. “So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it. I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something—time for a run around the paddock.”

Kate also admitted that director Michael Bay told her she needed to lose weight in order to take on the role of nurse Lt. Evelyn Johnson for the epic film about the 1941 Japan-led bombing of Hawaii.

“It wasn’t great, it didn’t make me feel good, and in general, I think women are body-shamed 100 million percent more than men,” she said about the chat.

Kate did say that her co-star, the recently-married Ben Affleck, was supportive of her and revealed that he had once been asked to get new teeth before taking on a role.

After getting that feedback from Bay, Kate took her health into her own hands and found methods that worked for her, working in bicep curls, lunges, rowing, climbing, and boxing, among other routines.

Kate Beckinsale sparks Jason Momoa dating rumors

Earlier this year, Kate and Aquaman star Jason Momoa got fans worked up after the pair were spotted looking cozy together following Jason’s shocking split from Lisa Bonet.

The pair were seen getting chummy at a Vanity Fair after-party in March, leaning in close and sharing some laughs.

However, Jason later denied any dating rumors, as reported by Monsters and Critics, adamantly insisting that he was merely having a nice talk with the actress.