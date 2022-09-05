Kate Beckinsale reveals incredibly toned physique in orange bandeau bikini

Actor Kate Beckinsale attending a festive tree lighting held at The Grove. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Kate Beckinsale is breathtaking in a bikini as she flexes her gym-honed body for Labor Day.

The British actress is making the most of the federal holiday by taking some time to relax as she films several projects.

Beckinsale returned to movies after no releases in 2020 and only a slew of projects in recent years. In 2021 she starred in the movie Jolt.

This year, the Underworld actress stars opposite Brian Cox in Catherine Hardwicke’s upcoming movie Prisoner’s Daughter.

The 49-year-old actress is also in the trailer for Paramount + upcoming comedy movie Guilty Party and she is also joining the spy thriller Canary Black in a lead role.

Aside from her acting, Beckinsale is known for her age-defying physique, but it doesn’t come without sacrifice.

She has opened up about her love for fitness and her personal trainer has opened up about her grueling workout regimen.

Kate Beckinsale celebrates Labor Day in a bikini

Kate Beckinsale set hearts racing as she stunned in an orange bandeau bikini on her Instagram Story.

The actress posed next to her ladder and her dog with her impressive abs and slender frame on full display.

In another photo, she wished her IG followers a happy Labor Day as she dropped into an impressive squat.

The Underworld actress accessorized with two necklaces and wore make-up that complimented her wrinkle-free skin.

Kate Beckinsale has a good reason to drop into a swimsuit as the searing heat in Los Angeles set a temperature record.

Kate Beckinsale barely misses a workout

In an interview with Women’s Health back in 2019, Beckinsale spilled the beans on the secret to her awesome physique.

Her exercise regimen includes a full-body workout composed of eight compound exercises that involve two muscle groups at a time such as biceps curling as she squats.

She also adds cardio intervals, like rowing, before returning to her compound lifts with heavier weights.

“Now exercise is almost more important to me moodwise,” she confessed, continuing: “The other aspects feel like a great side effect.”

She also credits yoga for remaining injury-free on movie sets. “I haven’t been injured while doing an action movie, and I think it’s partially from practicing yoga.”

She keeps up her workout regimen six days a week and her trainer Brad Siskind reveals that the actress rarely misses workout sessions.

“She’s a strong person. I see her six days a week, and she rarely misses a workout. If she does, there’s a good reason. Because otherwise, she’s crushing it,” her trainer revealed.

The former vegan opts for a more meaty diet and eats protein, such as chicken or eggs with grass-fed butter, the publication notes.

She keeps the diet healthy throughout the day with salads with radishes, brussels sprouts, and safflower oil; salmon; and the occasional treats herself to some potato chips.