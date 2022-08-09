Kate Beckinsale poses in a bikini with her cat

Kate Beckinsale wows fans in a bikini as she poses with her cat. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It’s no secret that Kate Beckinsale really loves her cat. After all, she often poses with her gorgeous Persian and even recently floated in the pool with him.

But most recently, Kate has been celebrating International Cat Day, which falls on August 8, in the best way possible — she shared a bikini photo of herself and her cat.

In it, Kate dazzled in a blue and white gingham bikini top, and we’re assuming matching bottoms. She accessorized the look with a pair of oversized white sunglasses and wore her brunette hair down in loose waves that framed her expressionless face.

And while Kate looked absolutely gorgeous in the photo, her cat stole the show. His name is Clive, and he is a stunning cat.

Based on the bikini photo that is keeping her 5.4 million Instagram followers entertained, it looks like Clive doesn’t mind playing dress-up either.

Those who follow the Underworld actress know all about Clive, Kate’s feisty Persian who loves to pose. In the picture below, he’s sporting a button-up shirt as he enjoys a scratch behind the ear.

Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale enjoys a pool float with her cat

Proving that he is the most chill cat on the planet, Kate Beckinsale recently posed in her bikini with Clive again. This time around, she was showing off her tan and getting a bit of sun while floating on the water on a red pool float.

Clive, wearing the same button-down shirt, was relaxing too as he perched right on top of Kate’s belly and checked out his surroundings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate received plenty of feedback about the Instagram video share, even hearing from Paris Hilton, who told her that Clive is “stunning.”

Kate Beckinsale is not dating Jason Momoa

Earlier this year, Kate managed to spark dating rumors after she was spotted looking a little too cozy with Jason Momoa.

Stories started circulating about the pair after she was spotted looking pretty comfortable at an afterparty celebrating the premiere of the Michael Bay film Ambulance back in April.

Kate was spotted wearing Jason’s jacket, which had many thinking that the couple were an item. The timing wasn’t good either, as we had just learned about Jason’s split from longtime partner and wife, Lisa Bonet.

Jason quickly cleared the dating rumors, explaining that he was just being a gentleman and that Kate was cold. And while he didn’t end up dating Kate, Jason Momoa did move on with another actress, Eiza Gonzalez, whom he’s been linked to on and off over the past few months.