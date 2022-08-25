Kate Beckinsale is ‘busy doing nothing’ in statement T-shirt and tight jeans

Kate Beckinsale close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Beckinsale made a statement wearing tight acid wash jeans and a funny T-shirt that reads “busy doing nothing.”

Celebrities love to wear bold clothing choices that will stir up some news, and Kate is no different. Her fun outfit choice is making a splash while she strolls through the streets of Santa Monica.

The English actress and model finished off this carefree look with skinny jeans, platform lace-up black boots, and a messy bun.

She also wore black and gold rectangular sunglasses and gold statement jewelry that effortlessly elevated her casual streetwear style.

The iconic Busy Doin Nothing graphic T-shirt is by the brand Mother. It is currently sold out on Saks Fifth Avenue but retails for only $68.

According to their website, Mother is a California lifestyle brand that has become known for its irreverent disposition, soft fabric selection, and cult-following with LA’s rich and famous.

Models and actresses alike have fallen in love with the lifestyle brand because it makes it easy to showcase the laidback lifestyle that California has to offer.

The look is classic, funny, and reminiscent of the iconic “Stop Being Desperate” graphic T-shirt worn by her friend Paris Hilton in the early 2000s.

Kate out and about in Santa Monica. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kate Beckinsale seen driving around with mystery man

While heading to an acupuncture session in Santa Monica, Kate Beckinsale was spotted driving around by a mystery man.

She was seen riding shotgun in a red vehicle driven by a mystery man with a beard while enjoying a quick smoke.

The single British actress and model looked in high spirits, allowing for speculation from fans that her mystery man might be her next flame.

Kate Beckinsale looking fabulous in Latex

After showing off a casual look, Katte took to Instagram to post a glamorous photo of her and a friend rocking a latex dress.

In her Instagram post, she is wearing a skin-tight latex dress by Jane Doe Latex. Jane Doe Latex is a London-born Los Angeles-based designer who has been creating Latex clothing for over 18 years.

Paris Hilton approved the looks by commenting on the post, saying, “Gorgeous Girls.”

Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate also tagged her makeup and hair artist Rob Scheppy who did a complete glam look with a high ponytail and smokey eyes.

She paired the look with another pair of really high black heels. In addition, her friend opted for a more colorful look wearing a shiny pink dress and equally high gold heels.